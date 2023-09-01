Embark on a High-Flying Journey: Learn to Navigate Air Traffic on Scotland’s Enchanting Remote Isle

In a captivating opportunity, Scottish recruitment platform, HiJOBS.net, is issuing a final call to uncover a fresh trainee Air Traffic Controller at Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL), nestled within the breathtaking confines of Benbecula, an exquisite isle situated in the Outer Hebrides archipelago.

Beginning with an initial annual compensation of just under £28,000 and a prerequisite of no prior experience, HIAL is placing primary emphasis on intrinsic qualities. These encompass robust visual-motor coordination, adept memory skills, the ability to multitask seamlessly, proficient communication aptitude, and retaining composure amid tense situations. Successful candidates must also be at least 18 years of age and adhere to stringent medical standards outlined by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

Ideal for aspiring individuals entering the workforce or those seeking a transformative career change, this position bestows an initial training salary ranging from £27,943 to £41,298, escalating to £46,281 and £56,700 upon full qualification. The all-encompassing sponsored training package encompasses generous annual leave, company pension contributions, and a comprehensive employee assistance program devised to facilitate the transition and relocation of the selected candidate and their family.

The concept of embracing new beginnings resonates deeply with the majority of Scots. A recent survey conducted by HiJOBS, surveying 2,000 individuals, revealed that an impressive 72% of respondents expressed willingness to uproot and relocate to one of Scotland’s picturesque coastal or rural locales for the sake of their dream occupation.

Nestled among the Western Isles, Benbecula is intricately linked via causeways to its neighboring islands, North and South Uist. This petite haven is inhabited by a population slightly exceeding 1,200 individuals. Renowned for its resplendent white sandy beaches and captivating dunes, its moorlands and lakes flourish with vibrant wildlife, notably featuring avian predators like hen harriers, short-eared owls, and merlins.

Laura Saunders, HiJOBS’ Commercial Director and Founder, remarked, “Our recent research illustrates that nearly three quarters of Scots entertain fantasies of embarking on a new journey amidst Scotland’s breathtaking coastal and countryside landscapes. This role not only grants the chosen individual that opportunity, but it also marks the commencement of an extraordinarily gratifying trajectory within the realm of aviation. What more could one desire?”

Speaking from experience, Jamie Beatson, an Air Traffic Controller presently stationed at HIAL’s Dundee Airport, shared, “The allure of this profession lies in the constant variety it presents. One instant, we are orchestrating light aircraft movements, while in the next, we’re confronted with a surge of jet traffic. Each day keeps us on our toes.”

Spanning the expanse between Dundee and John O’Groats, HIAL shoulders the responsibility of overseeing and managing 11 airports, several of which grace Scotland’s most picturesque and remote corners. Among these, the renowned Barra Airport within the Outer Hebrides holds a distinction: it stands as the world’s sole airfield where scheduled flights employ a tidal beach as its runway.

For a deeper understanding of what it entails to serve at HIAL, prospective individuals can explore the HIAL Careers page for comprehensive insights. Testimonials from the existing team are readily available in HIAL’s latest YouTube video, which elaborates on their contributions toward essential, life-sustaining services that foster communal connectivity.

To delve further or to submit an application for this remarkable opportunity, kindly visit hijobs.net/airtraffic.