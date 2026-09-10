Eternity Technologies completes major GSE charging infrastructure project across 41 airports in Spain

BARCELONA, SPAIN. September 9th, 2026 – Large-scale project for AENA supports the charging management of 2,080 ground support vehicles through more than 1,100 DC chargers.

Eternity Technologies has successfully completed the acceptance and certification of a major charging infrastructure project for AENA, supporting the electrification of Ground Support Equipment (GSE) operations across 41 airports in Spain.

The project involved the supply, installation, commissioning and subsequent certification of an extensive charging infrastructure designed to support the operational requirements of ground handling equipment across the AENA airport network.

Delivered across multiple airport locations and ground handling operations, the project encompasses:

– 41 airports

– 58 ground handling operators

– 2,080 GSE vehicles managed

– 1,106 DC chargers

– 451 dual charging stations

– 66 single charging stations

– 136 DC charger replacements

The scale of the deployment demonstrates Eternity Technologies’ capability to deliver complex, multi-site charging infrastructure across demanding airport environments.

Alongside the physical charging infrastructure, the project incorporates a web-based charging control and reporting platform, providing greater visibility and management of charging operations.

The platform enables GSE identification and charging control, energy consumption monitoring, management of operators and users, charging session reporting and integration of data with SAP ERP. As of August 2026, the platform has managed more than 6 GWh of energy across the charging network.

Installation and commissioning took place between September 2023 and March 2024, requiring extensive coordination across multiple airports, customers and operational teams.

Final acceptance and certification was completed in July 2026, marking the conclusion of a project spanning almost three years from its initial stages through to final approval.

Mark Stevenson, CEO of Eternity Technologies , said: “The successful completion of this project demonstrates the scale and complexity of the solutions Eternity Technologies is capable of delivering.

“Supporting charging infrastructure across 41 airports and more than 2,000 GSE vehicles required significant coordination, technical expertise and collaboration across our teams.

“As airports and ground handling operators continue their transition towards electrified fleets, reliable charging infrastructure and effective energy management will become increasingly important. We are proud to have supported AENA with a solution designed around the demands of real-world GSE operations.”

The completion of the AENA project comes ahead of Eternity Technologies’ participation at GSE Expo Europe 2026 , taking place from 15–17 September at FIL, Lisbon, Portugal. The exhibition brings together GSE manufacturers, suppliers, airports, airlines and ground handling professionals from around the world.

Eternity Technologies will showcase its energy and charging solutions for Ground Support Equipment and discuss how its technologies can support the transition towards more efficient and electrified ground operations.

The event will take place between 15–17 September 2026. It is being held at FIL – Feira Internacional de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal. Eternity Technologies can be found located at Stand F00.