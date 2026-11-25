As the world welcomes a new James Bond, Verbier-based agency Above & Beyond Swiss is offering the chance to spend a day skiing with the legendary Verbier skiers who helped create some of the franchise’s most memorable mountain scenes.

This winter, Above & Beyond Swiss is bringing back From Verbier With Love , the secret-agent-inspired collection that first launched in 2015 and helped establish the company.

At the centre of the relaunch is Ski With The Bond Legends, a new experience inviting guests to spend a day skiing with the legendary Verbier skiers whose careers were connected to films including The World Is Not Enough, GoldenEye, The Living Daylights and A View to a Kill.

One of the skiers is Francine Janet-Moreillon, who doubled for Elektra King in The World Is Not Enough in 1999. Watching Francine in action inspired Above & Beyond Swiss founder Sophie Barletta to launch the company in 2015 – the adventure, intrigue, glamour and dramatic mountain scenery captured everything she loved about the Alps. Francine now being part of the skiing team in From Verbier With Love’s ‘License to Ski’ collection therefore represents a full-circle moment for Sophie and her brand.

“Since Covid, travel has become increasingly polished, efficient and luxurious. Yet it’s also become increasingly predictable,” said Sophia Barletta, Founder of Above & Beyond Swiss and Verbier Concierge.

“This winter, I’m on a mission to change that. It’s time to bring back the fun.

“From skiing with Bond legends to secret-agent proposals, timepieces revealed over martinis, shaken not stirred, glacier snow picnics, celebrating life’s biggest moments and uncovering the hidden corners of Verbier, we’re sprinkling creativity and a little glitter over everything we do.”

Also taking part is John Falkiner, whose career included performing as a stunt villain in A View to a Kill and The Living Daylights, as well as working as a mountain safety guide on GoldenEye.Together, they belong to a generation of pioneering skiers who helped shape modern freeride skiing and inspired countless skiers who followed.

Guests will hear behind-the-scenes stories, discover lesser-known areas of the mountain and ski alongside the people who helped bring some of Bond’s most memorable mountain scenes to life.

Today, From Verbier With Love is structured around five collections:

Licence To Ski – skiing and snowboarding experiences for those who believe adventure starts beyond the piste.

Gold Flying – helicopter flights, paragliding and skydiving experiences for those who prefer to see the Alps from above.

View To A Thrill – combining spectacular alpine scenery with a touch of adventure, from dog-sled breakfasts and snowshoe-to-fondue experiences to glacier snow picnics.

The Spy Who Verbier’d Me – secret-agent-inspired mountain missions and challenges.

Secret Agent Celebration Gifts – gifts, surprise reveals and indulgent experiences inspired by the secret-agent world.

Sophie added: “Some guests book a single paragliding flight. Others come to us wanting a secret-agent-style proposal or elopement and spend a week combining helicopter flights, dog-sled adventures, glacier snow picnics, snowshoe hikes and mountain experiences from across the collections. Every trip is different.”

Other new additions for Winter 2026 include:

A proposal experience combining a helicopter flight with a skydive and views of the Matterhorn.

The Ultimate Secret Agent Celebration Gift, where guests arrive from a Gold Flying experience to discover a Swiss timepiece revealed over a martini, shaken not stirred.

Secret Agent Indulgence, pairing TOVARITCH! vodka with Beluga and Siberian caviar.

New additions within View To A Thrill, including mountain fondue experiences, forest adventures and dog-sled breakfasts.

Avalanche-training challenges disguised as secret-agent missions.

Biathlon-style missions combining skiing with infrared rifle shooting.

The experiences are complemented by Above & Beyond Swiss’s Iconic Places, a newly curated collection of hotels, chalets, cabanes and mountain hideaways across Verbier and Valais which have been selected as ‘spy suitable’. Highlights include Chalet No.14 in Verbier, known for its ice fountain rising through the spa and somewhere a spy might stay, and Cabane Tortin, an innovative mountain refuge perched at 3,000 metres above Verbier which would suit a villain.

The company also offers a wider Verbier Concierge service, including personalised itineraries, creative chalet services, festive chalet transformations, private Father Christmas visits and a carefully curated collection of alpine products and local finds.

Sophie Barletta said: “We want people to laugh more, discover more and be surprised more, because ordinary is highly overrated.”