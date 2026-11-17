With foreign hotel guest numbers up 12.5% and the UK historically among its leading international markets, Mozambique is emerging as a compelling alternative for British travellers seeking more than the traditional African holiday.

Mozambique’s tourism sector is showing fresh momentum, with the country recording a 12.5% increase in foreign guests staying in accommodation establishments in 2025, reaching 852,177 visitors. International guest overnight stays also rose by 10.9% to approximately 2.53 million, highlighting growing interest in a destination that remains relatively unfamiliar to many British holidaymakers.

Yet the UK has historically been one of Mozambique’s most important international markets. According to research published by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in 2024, British travellers accounted for 4% of Mozambique’s international arrivals in 2019, making the UK its third-largest source market after South Africa and Zimbabwe.

As UK travel agents look ahead to 2027, Mozambique offers an opportunity to introduce clients to a different kind of African holiday: one that combines wildlife, remote islands, cultural discovery and Indian Ocean luxury without following the more familiar safari-and-beach circuit.

One destination, several extraordinary journeys

Imagine tracking lions in Gorongosa National Park one week and sailing through the turquoise waters of the Bazaruto Archipelago on a traditional dhow the next. Or spending a few days exploring Maputo’s colourful streets, food and art scene before escaping to a secluded beachfront lodge.

For travel agents, Mozambique lends itself to several distinctive itineraries:

The safari-and-sea escape: Combine a few days in Gorongosa National Park, one of Africa’s most compelling wildlife restoration stories, with a stay in the Bazaruto Archipelago. Think game drives, conservation experiences, pristine beaches and barefoot luxury.

The Indian Ocean island adventure: Spend a week exploring the islands off Vilankulo, sailing between sandbanks, snorkelling in clear waters and discovering some of the region’s most beautiful marine landscapes. Between June and October, humpback whales migrate through Mozambique’s coastal waters, adding another reason to visit.

The culture-and-coast journey: Pair Maputo’s lively food, art and music scene with the relaxed beaches of southern Mozambique, or venture north to UNESCO-listed Ilha de Moçambique, where centuries of African, Arab and Portuguese influences have created a fascinating cultural crossroads.

There is also plenty for the luxury traveller. From exclusive island lodges and private villas to intimate wilderness camps, Mozambique offers the kind of experiences that increasingly appeal to those who have already ticked off the more familiar African destinations.

For British visitors, visa arrangements are supported by VFS Global, which works with the Mozambican authorities on digital visa services. Travellers can check the latest entry requirements and applicable online procedures before travelling.

With its combination of natural beauty, cultural heritage and distinctive luxury experiences, Mozambique presents a strong opportunity for UK travel agents looking to diversify their African holiday offering in 2027.