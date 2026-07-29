One in six Brits ditch holidays abroad over travel disruption fears, Hotukdeals poll finds

LONDON, UK. July 29th, 2026 – Sixteen per cent of Brits are opting for a staycation or day trips instead of a holiday abroad this summer, while 20% are skipping holidays altogether, driven by fears over global unrest and the rising cost of living. Those are the findings of new research from Hotukdeals, the UK’s largest deal-sharing community.

In fact, the poll showed that only 27% of Brits say their plans are not impacted by the current situation. 18% say they will still go abroad if they find a genuinely good deal, with 15% still going abroad but cutting back to afford it.

Commenting on the findings, Hotukdeals deals expert Ben Smye said: “The cost of living crisis is already stretching household budgets to breaking point. Add in the threat of fuel shortages and flight cancellations, and it’s a risk a lot of holidaymakers just aren’t willing to take this year.”

The findings echo what UK holiday providers are seeing in booking numbers. Parkdean Resorts has reported a rise in staycation bookings this year, which it puts down partly to travel fears and partly to Brits wanting to recreate childhood seaside holidays.

A Parkdean spokesperson said: “We’re seeing more Brits searching for destinations that offer those classic seaside experiences, combining familiar childhood comforts with the convenience of staying closer to home.”

Allens Caravans has also seen an uptick in bookings this summer, with holidaymakers swapping airports and queues for beaches and countryside. Allens Caravans CEO James Allen said: “More people are rediscovering just how much the UK has to offer when it comes to holidays. We know families are looking for flexibility, value for money and memorable experiences.”

Google Trends data also reflects the staycation trend. Searches for ‘staycations’ in the UK are up 500% over the last 3 months compared to the same period in 2025. ‘Cheap staycations’ and ‘seaside breaks’ have also seen a big increase in searches from Brits.

Adding to the findings, Ben Smye said: “Hotukdeals search data shows that, in 2026, the share of searches for trips abroad versus staycations has rotated towards domestic trips. Between April and June last year, almost 25% of travel-related searches were for UK or staycation trips. Between April and June this year, that increased to just over 35%.”