Permanent Titanic and White Star Line Exhibition to Open at White Star Line Hotel Liverpool in January 2027

MERSEYSIDE, UK. September 1st, 2026 – A permanent, world-class Titanic and White Star Line exhibition will open in January 2027 at A permanent, world-class Titanic and White Star Line exhibition will open in January 2027 at The White Star Line Hotel in Liverpool, the Grade II listed building where the liner was originally conceived and commissioned.

Following the hugely popular exhibition held in January 2026, this exhibition marks the permanent return of Titanic’s legacy to Liverpool. With the city’s Maritime Museum closed until 2028/29, the exhibition restores Liverpool’s status alongside Belfast as the city with the strongest connection to the vessel.

The project involves collaboration with organisations and specialists including White Star Memories Ltd, The British Titanic Society, the Titanic Boat Train Heritage Trust, and deep-sea explorer Dik Barton. Barton, who served for nine years as Director of Operations for RMS Titanic, has completed 22 dives to the wreck and coordinated the recovery of more than 6,500 artefacts including the famous ‘Big Piece’.

The permanent collection features over 250 Titanic and White Star Line items, including several pieces never shown before. Key exhibits include:

A first class passenger list documenting 1912 society aboard the ship

Letters and postcards written by passengers during the voyage

Original Titanic artefacts direct from the ship, passengers and crew

An original, fully restored balustrade from the grand staircase of Olympic

The original Steinway piano from Olympic

The original screen used violin played by Jon Evans-Jones in his role as Wallac Hartley in the 1997 blockbuster film

Original items retrieved from the wreck, including Titanic deck wood, coal, and hull fragments from the “Big Piece”

Dik Barton’s dive suit and deep-sea exploration equipment

Video footage of the wreck site and artefact recovery operations

A detailed scale model of the seabed and wreckage area

Visitors will be able to explore the building where the White Star Line was based, while learning about the ships, passengers, crew, and subsequent deep-sea exploration efforts.

The exhibit will open on 2nd January 2027 and will be available 7 days per week. Tickets are available to buy now at https://tickets.whitestarlinehotel.co.uk/events/thewhitestarlinehotel/2389257 You can find the exhibition at: The White Star Line Hotel

30 James Street

Liverpool

L2 7NX Ticket Details: Early Bird tickets booked online between 1st September, and 31st December 2026 will receive the following privileges:

· 20% off the standard advertised advanced booking entry pricing*

· 20% off food and beverage in The Grand Hall and/or The Quarter Deck

· 33% off the 12-month subscription to the British Titanic Society

Standard Advertised entry pricing as follows: *Reduced 20% early bird: (available from 01/09/2026 to 31/12/2026)

Adult – £13.50

Child (5 – 13) – £9.75

OAP – £11.25

Family Ticket (2 adults, 2 children) – £39.50

Advanced Booking online:

Adult – £18

Child (5 – 13) – £13

OAP (60+) – £15

Family Ticket (2 adults, 2 children) – £49.99