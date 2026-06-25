Summer flights from the UK to Southern Europe are up to 32% cheaper than last year

LONDON, UK. June 25th, 2026 – As Britain heads into peak summer season with school holidays coming up, some of Europe’s favourite sun-and-sea destinations are proving cheaper to fly to than last year. As Britain heads into peak summer season with school holidays coming up, some of Europe’s favourite sun-and-sea destinations are proving cheaper to fly to than last year. Latest data from KAYAK’s Flight Price Trends Dashboard shows average return fares from the UK to Europe for travel over the coming months at £158 on average, down 4% year on year, with Spain and Portugal seeing the biggest drops, up to 32% lower than the same period in 2025. Barcelona, Alicante and Madrid all recorded year-on-year flight fare drops of 19%, 25% and 32% last week respectively, while flights to Tenerife averaged £194 compared with £202 a year ago. Average return fares to Malaga decreased by 10%, from £135 to £121.

Portugal is also proving cheaper for summer travellers with average return fares to Faro seeing a 16% decrease year-on-year, from £144 to £121, while flights to Lisbon were 14% down, from £219 to £189. KAYAK’s last-minute summer flights to Europe in 2026:

Barcelona, Spain – £91 average return fare (19% lower than last year)

Alicante, Spain – £100 average return fare (25% lower than last year)

Madrid, Spain – £121 average return fare (32% lower than last year)

Malaga, Spain – £121 average return fare (10% lower than last year)

Faro, Portugal – £121 average return fare (16% lower than last year)

Lisbon, Portugal – £189 average return fare (14% lower than last year)

Tenerife, Spain – £194 average return fare (4% lower than last year)

Rachel Mumford, UK Travel Expert at KAYAK, said: “Those who haven’t yet decided where to go this summer are still in a good position to snap up a bargain. While many holidaymakers may assume prices are rising, our search data shows that flight prices to several sunshine destinations are actually down versus last year. Our role at KAYAK is to give travellers greater clarity and confidence, using our price-comparison insights and tools to show where genuine value can still be found. It helps travellers make more informed decisions about their next trip.”