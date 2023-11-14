Surge in British Enthusiasts for Multi-Day White Water Rafting Holidays

The popularity of multi-day white water rafting holidays among Brits has seen a significant upswing, with numbers doubling over the past two years. This trend, highlighted by Water by Nature, a global leader in rafting holiday experiences, marks a shift from predominantly American clientele to a growing interest from UK travelers. In recent years, 40% of the company’s customers are now British, eager to delve into this unique holiday style.

Multi-day white water rafting, a novel concept for many in the UK, spans four to fourteen days. These adventures involve navigating remote rivers under the guidance of professional rafting guides, camping in the wild, and immersing in local cultures in off-the-beaten-path locations.

“While American adventure travellers are familiar with multi-day rafting trips thanks to the number of big rivers they have on their doorstep, it’s still a relatively new concept to Brits. However, Covid and financial constraints have made people seek out genuinely different adventure experiences that make them feel alive. They want their holiday budget and well earned time off to be spent on something remarkable,” explains Hamish McMaster, founder of Water by Nature.

Celebrating 25 years, Water by Nature offers a diverse array of rafting trips globally, catering to varied preferences. From the family-friendly Ahansel River in Morocco to the adrenaline-rich Zambezi in Zambia, or the culturally rich expeditions in Nepal and Papua New Guinea, there’s a trip for every type of adventurer.

“People often think that white water rafting is a young person’s game, but our guests are mostly in their forties, fifties and sixties, with some even in their eighties! They come because they want to meet like-minded people, see amazing places, experience different cultures, completely disconnect from their phones, and have some high octane fun. We’re really excited that more Brits are realising the joy of these kinds of holidays and hope to see even more of them on our 2024 trips,” says McMaster.

Heidi Griffiths, a 54-year-old Welsh guest, reflects on her experience: “I am in no way an outdoorsy sort of person, and if I’m honest, I never thought I’d go white water rafting, let alone going down the Zambezi. But I can honestly say this week has changed me and will be hard, if impossible, to top.”

For those curious about multi-day rafting adventures, Water by Nature provides a comprehensive guide, available for download at their website: www.waterbynature.com..

Top rafting destinations for 2024 include:

Morocco – 8 days, suitable for ages 8+, prices start from £1995 pp

Season runs from 10 March to 27 April 2024.

Nepal Karnali – 11 days, suitable for ages 16+, priced at £3500 pp – 11 days, suitable for ages 16+, priced at £3500 pp

24 March – 3 April 2024

21 April – 1 May 2024

13 October – 23 October 2024

Nepal Tamur – 12 days, suitable for ages 16+, priced at £3450 pp

22 October – 2 November 2024

27 October – 7 November 2024

Zambezi – 8 or 9 days depending on trip, includes safari or activities, helicopter flight out of the gorge, suitable ages 16+, prices start from £3950 8 or 9 days depending on trip, includes safari or activities, helicopter flight out of the gorge, suitable ages 16+, prices start from £3950

Season runs from 4 August – 27 October 2024

14 – 27 September 2024

28 September – 11 October 2024

26 May – 5 June 2024