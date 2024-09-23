The Hairy Coo Unveils New 1-Day Glenfinnan, Glencoe & Scottish Highlands Tour from Edinburgh

The Hairy Coo, a popular Edinburgh-based tour operator, is excited to introduce its new 1-Day Glenfinnan, Glencoe & Scottish Highlands Tour, launching on 16 September 2024. This thrilling day trip has been carefully designed, drawing on extensive feedback from guests of their multi-day tours, to feature the most admired and frequently photographed spots.

This tour promises an unforgettable experience for visitors to Scotland. Departing from central Edinburgh, the trip heads northwest to the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct, then eastwards to the spectacular Cairngorms National Park, before returning to Edinburgh through the charming village of Pitlochry.

Throughout the day, there are numerous stops, including locations featured in famous films such as Harry Potter and James Bond. The journey will include visits to Glencoe, Fort William, Glenfinnan, the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, and concludes with a stop in the picturesque village of Pitlochry.

Sarah Jamieson, Public Relations Manager for The Hairy Coo, commented: “We are confident that this tour will delight both film enthusiasts and those looking to immerse themselves in Scotland’s breathtaking scenery.

“Whether you want to see iconic film locations or simply relax and enjoy the stunning landscapes, this tour has something for everyone.”

To celebrate the launch, The Hairy Coo is offering a special introductory price of £55.50 for a limited period. The tour is open to children aged 7 and above, making it a perfect family outing.