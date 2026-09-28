The Lagoon Resort consolidates Meliá hotels as Sal milestone year nears

SAL, CAPE VERDE. September 25th, 2026 – Two hotels within The Lagoon Resort’s Meliá portfolio are being brought together as the Sal resort prepares to mark two decades since development began. The consolidation of Meliá Lana and Meliá Laguna Beach comes as the resort looks ahead to its 20th anniversary in 2027.

Meliá Lana and Meliá Laguna Beach will merge to become Meliá Lana Hotel, forming part of a new chapter for The Lagoon Resort on the island of Sal.

The change comes ahead of 2027, when The Lagoon Resort will mark 20 years since its development began, and reflects the continued evolution of a resort group that has played a significant role in the growth of Cape Verde’s five-star tourism sector.

The wider Resort Group PLC (TRG), founded by entrepreneur Rob Jarrett in 2007, has built its business around large-scale beachfront hospitality developments in Cape Verde, working with international hotel and tourism brands to attract visitors from overseas markets.

Its strategy has centred on securing beachfront locations and developing large resort destinations in a market that was considerably less established when the group first began investing.

The group has developed a portfolio that has included Meliá Tortuga Beach, Meliá Dunas Beach and Meliá Llana Beach Resort & Spa, alongside other hospitality and leisure operations.

The partnership with Meliá Hotels International has been central to the group’s approach, combining TRG’s role as developer with the international hotel company’s established brand, operating expertise and distribution network.

The merger of Meliá Lana and Meliá Laguna Beach will now bring the two properties together under the Meliá Lana Hotel name.

Rob Jarrett, Founder of The Resort Group PLC said: “Bringing Meliá Lana and Meliá Laguna Beach together as Meliá Lana Hotel marks another important stage in the evolution of The Lagoon Resort. We have always taken a long-term view of Cape Verde and our investment in Sal, and it is particularly fitting that this next chapter comes as the resort approaches its 20th anniversary.

“Over the past two decades, we have seen Sal develop into an internationally recognised holiday destination, and we are proud of the role our resorts have played in that journey. Working alongside established international hospitality partners has been central to our approach from the beginning, and we believe this latest change will strengthen the offering at The Lagoon Resort as we look towards its next 20 years.”

For The Lagoon Resort, the change comes as Cape Verde’s tourism industry continues to expand and Sal strengthens its position as one of the country’s best-known international holiday destinations.

The island has become particularly associated with long stretches of sandy beach, year-round warm weather and a growing portfolio of international hotels and resorts.

The Lagoon Resort itself represents a significant part of that development. Over two decades, its growth has mirrored Cape Verde’s emergence from a relatively niche holiday destination into an established market for European visitors.

TRG has previously described its Cape Verde investment programme as exceeding €1 billion, covering resort developments, infrastructure and associated hospitality projects across the country.

The group’s expansion has not been without scrutiny. Its earlier use of investment products linked to Cape Verde hotel developments became the subject of regulatory attention in the UK, particularly in relation to pension-transfer advice. The FCA’s findings related to the conduct of the advisers and the suitability of the pension advice, rather than representing a finding against the hotel developments themselves, and the Resort Group is no longer under investigation in relation to this.

Rob Jarrett’s approach has focused on identifying emerging tourism markets and using partnerships with established international operators to support large-scale development.

The group’s Cape Verde strategy has also extended beyond individual hotels, with leisure and entertainment venues developed alongside accommodation in an effort to create destinations offering more than traditional resort stays.

The latest hotel consolidation therefore represents another stage in the development of a resort that has been part of Cape Verde’s tourism story since the late 2000s.

With its 20th anniversary approaching in 2027, The Lagoon Resort will enter the milestone year with Meliá Lana Hotel alongside Meliá Tortuga Beach and Meliá Dunas Beach, as part of its Meliá-branded hotel portfolio.

The anniversary will provide an opportunity to look back at two decades of development on Sal while the resort continues to adapt its accommodation offering for a new generation of international visitors.

Further details about the transition from Meliá Lana and Meliá Laguna Beach to Meliá Lana Hotel, including arrangements for existing bookings, are expected to be provided to guests as the changes take effect.

For more information, visit lagoonresort.com.