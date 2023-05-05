Engine of plane catches fire on runway

A plane experienced a technical issue, causing its engine to burst into flames on the runway moments before takeoff. The GOL Airlines Flight 2040 plane was departing from Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Porto Alegre on 4 May. Fortunately, no passengers were injured, but the runway was closed for an hour. The airline ensured all passengers reached their destination by finding seats on other flights.

According to a spokesperson for aviation authority Infraero, “maintenance and operations teams promptly carried out an inspection and the cleaning of the runway.” GOL Airlines reported that the technical issue was detected in time, and all emergency protocols were followed by the pilots and crew. An investigation into the technical issue is ongoing.