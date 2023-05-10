Lucky punter wins £4,510 with unusual bet on Man City’s Champions League game against Real Madrid

A football fan has won £4,510 after placing a unique bet on the Manchester City and Real Madrid game. Keiran Longley, aged 28, bet £10 on Kevin de Bruyne and Vinicius Junior scoring from outside the box. His Bet365 Bet Builder wager was at odds of 451/1. Real Madrid’s Vinicius opened the scoring with a long-range goal in the 36th minute, but Belgian de Bruyne equalised the game with an equally spectacular goal from distance. The semi-final first leg finished all square. Keiran says he will be taking a holiday with his partner and saving some of the winnings.