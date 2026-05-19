Accelerating AI Conference 2026 set to bring leaders and innovators to Milton Keynes

The Accelerating AI Conference 2026 will return to Milton Keynes on Tuesday 9 June 2026, convening business leaders, technology specialists, public sector partners and regional support organisations to examine how artificial intelligence can be adopted in practical, responsible and commercially viable ways.

Taking place at The Ridgeway Centre, Wolverton Mill, the half-day conference will focus on real-world AI adoption for businesses across Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and the wider South Midlands.

The event will open with networking from 8:30am, with the main conference programme beginning at 9:00am and concluding at 2:00pm.

Delivered with the support of a broad group of regional partners, speakers and business organisations, the conference is designed to move beyond the hype around AI and give attendees useful, actionable insight into where the technology is already creating value.

Partners and contributors include the South Midlands Growth Hub, Milton Keynes City Council, the British Business Bank, the University of Bedfordshire, techUK, Business MK, and speakers from businesses including Fliweel.tech, Qoob, Dragon IS, Zoho UK and Smart City Consultancy.

Accelerating AI Conference 2026 is aimed at business owners, senior leaders, marketing teams, operational decision-makers and SMEs that want to better understand how AI can support productivity, innovation, customer experience and growth.

The programme will explore how AI is changing day-to-day business operations, from automation and digital employees to Microsoft Copilot, AI-led marketing, autonomous robotics, regional business support, public sector adoption and access to finance.

Confirmed speakers include Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of Fliweel.tech, who will explore how AI agents are evolving into operational digital workers; Matthew Rigby-White, Managing Director at Qoob , who will discuss how businesses can build marketing teams that work effectively alongside AI; and Lionel Naidoo, Managing Director of Dragon IS, who will examine Microsoft Copilot, agents and the opportunity for every organisation.

The line-up also includes Robert Simpson, Director of Business Development at Zoho UK; Ian Pulford, Director at Smart City Consultancy and Head of Ohmio UK; Lisa Beckett, Head of Customer, Data and Insight at Milton Keynes City Council; Lewis Stringer from the British Business Bank; Dr Ed Braund from the University of Bedfordshire; and Usman Ikhlaq, Programme Manager for Artificial Intelligence at techUK.

A full agenda will be confirmed ahead of the event on the website: AcceleratingAI.co.uk

The conference builds on three previous Accelerating AI events held at MK:U and Aiimi, which collectively welcomed more than 400 attendees. Featured as part of Milton Keynes Tech Week in 2025, the event continues to support the region’s ambition to become a leading hub for digital innovation, business growth and responsible AI adoption.

This year’s conference is expected to welcome more than 150 guests to The Ridgeway Centre, one of Milton Keynes’ prominent event venues.

Speaking ahead of the event, Matthew Rigby-White, Managing Director at Qoob and one of the event’s co-organisers and speakers, said: “AI is moving quickly, but many businesses are still trying to understand what it means for them in practical terms. This conference is about bringing together people who are already applying AI across different sectors, so attendees can hear what is working now, what is coming next and how to take sensible, confident steps forward.

“What makes the event valuable is the mix of perspectives. It is not just about one company or one technology. It is about connecting businesses with practical examples, regional support, funding guidance and people who can help them turn interest in AI into action.”

Alongside speaker sessions and expert insight, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with regional support organisations and learn more about funding, advisory services and growth programmes available to SMEs.

The South Midlands Growth Hub will share guidance on funded support available across Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire, including 1:1 advisory support, specialist programmes, Network & Learn events and information on the next round of grant funding due to open in July 2026.

The British Business Bank will also be represented, offering insight into access to finance and investment support for smaller businesses across the region.

Representatives from Milton Keynes City Council, the University of Bedfordshire and techUK will contribute perspectives on public sector AI adoption, regional innovation, research, skills and the wider national technology landscape.

Matthew Rigby-White added: “Businesses do not just need inspiration around AI; they need a clearer route forward. By bringing together technology specialists, support organisations, public sector leaders and regional partners, the conference is designed to help people leave with useful ideas, stronger connections and practical next steps.”

Event details

Event: Accelerating AI Conference 2026

Date: Tuesday, 9 June 2026

Time: Networking from 8:30am, conference starts at 9:00am, event closes at 2:00pm

Venue: The Ridgeway Centre, Featherstone Road, Wolverton Mill, Wolverton, Milton Keynes

Agenda: To be confirmed