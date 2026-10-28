The Agentic Growth Engine is now running at Boston Labs, uniting AI factory computing power with growth intelligence and coordinated execution.

LONDON, UK. October 27th, 2026 – , an AI company built around business growth, has deployed its Agentic Growth Engine at AiGency Global , an AI company built around business growth, has deployed its Agentic Growth Engine at Boston Lab s, the proof-of-concept and testing facility run by Boston Limited. The move brings together two halves of the AI story that rarely sit in one place: the infrastructure behind advanced AI, and the intelligence and coordinated action a business needs to spot opportunities, enter new markets and strengthen customer relationships.

It marks a new chapter in the two companies’ collaboration, placing AiGency Global’s growth platform inside Boston Limited’s engineering environment. Together they create a proving ground for enterprise-scale ideas, a place to explore how AI moves from an impressive demonstration into the everyday work of growing a business.

Manoj Nayee, Managing Director of Boston Limited , said: “This is exactly what Boston Labs was built for. Infrastructure only shows its real worth when it is put to work against a genuine ambition, and there are few ambitions bigger than growing a business. By bringing AiGency Global’s Agentic Growth Engine into our environment, we can explore what becomes possible when serious computing power meets real growth intelligence. It is an exciting glimpse of where enterprise AI is heading, and we are proud to be building the foundation beneath it.”

Ben Gal, Founder/CEO of AiGency Global, added: “Boston powers the AI factories of the future. AiGency powers the growth engines of tomorrow’s businesses. Together, we are creating a powerful connection between AI infrastructure and business growth, where computing power fuels intelligence, intelligence unlocks opportunity, and opportunity drives commercial success.”

The Agentic Growth Engine links market intelligence to decisions and action across sales, marketing and operations. It is designed to notice when demand shifts, surface the opportunities that matter and coordinate what happens next. AI Employees carry out the tasks, AI Voice supports customer conversations and AI Websites capture and qualify new enquiries. Throughout, people stay in control at defined approval points.

For a business entering a new market, that might mean turning an early demand signal into account research and a go-to-market plan, then coordinating approved outreach, conversations and follow-up. It is an illustration rather than a case study, but it captures the ambition behind the engine: helping teams act on what they learn, with every result sharpening the next decision.

Boston Limited’s AI factory approach brings accelerated computing, storage, networking, cooling and software together as one integrated platform, with services that run from consultancy and lab validation through to deployment and ongoing support. Introducing the Agentic Growth Engine into that environment gives AiGency Global the room to build more demanding agentic workflows and to understand what the infrastructure beneath them needs to deliver as those workloads grow.

The next phase is intended to support enterprise-scale proofs of concept, testing workflows against agreed performance measures, integration requirements and human approval processes. The aim is to map a practical route from early innovation to enterprise deployment, while pointing to future go-to-market opportunities for growth applications running on Boston infrastructure.

Amos Ankrah, Head of HPC and AI at Boston Limited, said: “The potential of AI becomes clearer when businesses can test it against a real objective. Boston Labs brings the infrastructure and engineering expertise together to make that possible. With AiGency Global , we can explore how agentic AI supports business growth and what the computing platform needs to deliver as those ambitions scale.”

The current collaboration focuses on development, evaluation and demonstrations. Future customer deployments and commercial arrangements would be agreed separately, with infrastructure chosen for each enterprise’s requirements.