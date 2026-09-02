Alguna Launches Revenue Assurance to Give CFOs and CROs Visibility Into Revenue Leakage Caused by Shift to Usage-Based Pricing

As pricing shifts from seat-based contracts to variable, usage-based revenue models, finance and revenue leaders have lost visibility and predictability. Alguna’s new product turns unbilled usage into recoverable accounts receivable for CFOs and a ranked expansion list for CROs, preventing revenue leakage and protecting margins. NEW YORK, USA. September 1st, 2026 – Alguna, an AI-native revenue management platform spanning CPQ, metering, billing, and revenue recognition, today announced the general availability of Revenue Assurance, a new workspace built to surface unbilled usage in seconds.

“With the move away from seat-based pricing to usage-based pricing, CFOs and CROs have lost a calculation they used to take for granted. When your team was paid commission on annual contracts collected upfront, it was one calculation. Now there’s a variable in it, and on top of that, a fifth item nobody’s accounting for: customers using the product who we’re just not charging,” said Aleks Đekić, Co-founder and CEO at Alguna.

In the past, this work has fallen to engineering: bespoke scripts, endpoint monitoring, or manual spot checks against raw logs, followed by spreadsheet reconciliation against subscription records. The cost of that process is why most companies run it quarterly at best.

With one click, Revenue Assurance detects unbilled usage by sweeping users’ customer base for usage not covered by an active contract. It aggregates real metered usage for anything left uncovered and separately scans for usage arriving under identifiers that map to no customer. Every finding is automatically priced against the product’s default rate, with the option to re-price manually.

Results can be grouped by customer, giving CROs a ranked list of accounts to route to their team for expansion or renewal conversations, or by product, giving CFOs visibility into which parts of the catalog are consistently under-billed. Every run exports as a single CSV, ready to route to sales, customer success, or billing operations.

Aleks Đekić added: “For finance, usage-based revenue leakage means not knowing your margin, not knowing your bill, not knowing your revenue. For CROs, it means not knowing where to upsell, because the tracking data never reaches your CRM. Revenue Assurance solves both problems at once: CFOs get the accounts receivable they didn’t know they had, with proof it’s real, and CROs get a list of exactly which accounts to go after for expansion and renewal conversations.”

Revenue Assurance is now available to all Alguna customers who are already metering usage, with no additional setup, migration, or integration required.