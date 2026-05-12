How AI Video Architects Are Reshaping the Production Industry

The growing adoption of generative AI is creating new responsibilities across video production teams. Among the most significant emerging roles is the AI Video Architect — a specialist focused on integrating AI technologies into creative and production workflows at scale.

UK production company BearJam is among the early adopters, recently hiring a dedicated AI Video Architect as part of its growing team. The rise of the new role is a direct result of growing AI video demand for brands across a number of industries. BearJam has seen 87% year-on-year growth, driven by a combination of traditional video production and increasing demand for AI-powered and hybrid video projects. Other industry insights also reflect this. In the 2026 State of Video Report by Animoto, 84% of marketers are using AI in their video creation process, and over a third of consumers trust AI-generated content as much as traditional video. Google Trends data shows sustained growth in search interest for “AI video” over the past five years, with related terms such as “create AI video” and “AI videos” continuing to rise. The continued interest in AI-video has paved the way for a new role within the industry, the AI Video Architect. James Hilditch, founder and creative director of BearJam, said, “The market shifted faster than most production teams could adapt. Brands want AI-powered work, but they still want it to feel crafted and considered. That tension is what created the need for this role.” An AI Video Architect combines creative direction and AI tooling, designs workflows using generative video, VFX, and automation, and bridges the gap between production and AI technology. The responsibilities of an AI Video Architect include:

Prompt engineering for video outputs

AI VFX integration

Workflow design across hybrid production

Scaling content production efficiently

Model and tool selection across a fast-moving landscape

Quality curation and creative direction on AI output

BearJam recently hired Brick Ng as a permanent part of the AI video production team. Hilditch said, “Bringing Brick on as a permanent part of the team is a signal of where we’re heading. He sits between creative thinking and technical fluency, designing the workflows that let our directors and editors do their best work with AI in the mix. It’s a role we believe every serious production team will need and build teams around.”

BearJam believes roles like this will become standard across AI video production teams, not to replace creatives, but to support them in delivering high-quality content that stands out in saturated spaces.

“We use the term Craft Intelligence: the idea that AI should amplify human craft, not flatten it. The AI Video Architect is the role that applies that know-how and helps make that work day to day, bridging what’s creatively ambitious with what’s technically achievable. That’s where the most interesting work is happening right now,” added James Hilditch.