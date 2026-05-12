How AI Video Architects Are Reshaping the Production Industry

The rise of the new role is a direct result of growing AI video demand for brands across a number of industries.
BearJam has seen 87% year-on-year growth, driven by a combination of traditional video production and increasing demand for AI-powered and hybrid video projects. Other industry insights also reflect this.
In the 2026 State of Video Report by Animoto, 84% of marketers are using AI in their video creation process, and over a third of consumers trust AI-generated content as much as traditional video.
Google Trends data shows sustained growth in search interest for “AI video” over the past five years, with related terms such as “create AI video” and “AI videos” continuing to rise.
The continued interest in AI-video has paved the way for a new role within the industry, the AI Video Architect.
James Hilditch, founder and creative director of BearJam, said, “The market shifted faster than most production teams could adapt. Brands want AI-powered work, but they still want it to feel crafted and considered. That tension is what created the need for this role.”
An AI Video Architect combines creative direction and AI tooling, designs workflows using generative video, VFX, and automation, and bridges the gap between production and AI technology.
The responsibilities of an AI Video Architect include:
- Prompt engineering for video outputs
- AI VFX integration
- Workflow design across hybrid production
- Scaling content production efficiently
- Model and tool selection across a fast-moving landscape
- Quality curation and creative direction on AI output
Brands drive this change by needing content faster and at a greater scale. Traditional production models struggle to keep up with these demands without sacrificing money and time.
This is why production companies are rethinking growth. Instead of just hiring more people, they’re integrating specialists who can manage AI-driven workflows.
As AI continues to reshape the video production landscape, roles like the AI Video Architect are likely to move from early adoption to industry standard.
For BearJam, the focus is not just on adopting new tools, but on building the internal capability to use them effectively, combining traditional production expertise with emerging AI technologies to deliver high-quality content.
With a recent move to a larger office and further hiring planned across both AI and traditional production roles, the company is positioning itself to support the next phase of growth, as demand for AI video production continues to rise.