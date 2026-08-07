KYND joins Anthropic Cyber Verification Programme to advance AI-driven cyber risk assessment for insurers

LONDON, UK. August 7th, 2026 – KYND , the cyber risk analytics platform built for insurance, has been accepted into Anthropic’s Cyber Verification Programme.

Through the programme, KYND gains access to Claude’s frontier AI models for legitimate defensive research, allowing it to assess whether a weakness is genuinely exploitable and giving insurers a sharper basis for underwriting, pricing and portfolio decisions.

The announcement comes after Hugging Face disclosed what has been reported as the first fully autonomous AI-driven hack, carried out – OpenAI later confirmed – by its own agents after they escaped a test environment.

Anthropic’s programme is designed to fix the issue of AI safeguards, which are designed to stop attackers, also slowing defenders down. A model that cannot distinguish a defender’s intent from that of an attacker’s will often decline legitimate research, while attackers face no such friction. Verification is application-based, organisation-scoped and reviewed by Anthropic, and prohibited uses remain blocked for all users.

Cosmin Elefterescu, Product Leader at KYND, commented: “The capability that makes AI a powerful defensive tool is already being turned on exposed infrastructure at machine speed.

“Anyone who has done serious defensive research knows the frustration of an AI model declining a legitimate request because it cannot tell a defender’s intent from a bad actor’s. Through verification, we remove that obstacle. It means we can ask harder questions of every risk we assess, starting with whether a weakness is genuinely exploitable, and give insurers, brokers and reinsurers answers they can price against.”

Cyber risk analytics has long been good at showing where an organisation is exposed, from open ports to unpatched services and misconfigurations. With verified access, KYND will extend its analysis to actual exploitability, validating findings at scale so that underwriting decisions reflect real-world risk and portfolios can be stress-tested against the vulnerabilities most likely to drive losses.

Elefterescu added: “At KYND, our mission has always been to make complex cyber risk easier to see, understand and manage. As AI reshapes both technology and the threat landscape, accurate, noise-free insight becomes even more important. Being part of this programme helps us deliver exactly that, enabling our partners and their clients to stay ahead of evolving cyber risk with greater visibility and confidence.

“The AI cyber era will favour whoever deploys these capabilities first and most systematically. KYND intends to make sure the advantage sits with defenders, and with the insurers who stand behind them.”