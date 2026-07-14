Oxford Digital Agency OWA Introduces AI Integration Service Focused on People and Practical Results

OXFORD, UK, July 14, 2026 – Digital consultancy OWA has unveiled a new AI Integration service, expanding its technology offering after more than three decades of delivering digital solutions for organisations across the UK. Following the successful rollout of several client projects, the Oxford-based company is now making its AI expertise available to businesses and charities looking to adopt artificial intelligence in a practical, secure and people-focused way.

Founded in Oxford in 1995, OWA has supported organisations across the UK through decades of digital transformation and says its latest service reflects growing demand for AI solutions that deliver genuine business value.

The AI Integration service has been developed to help businesses and charities embrace artificial intelligence while ensuring people remain at the centre of decision-making.

Building on OWA’s experience in web application development, mobile apps and digital platforms, the service enables organisations to introduce AI into their existing systems, workflows and knowledge bases in a structured and practical way.

The launch comes as many organisations are seeking clarity on how artificial intelligence can deliver meaningful results beyond the widespread industry buzz.

Having successfully guided clients through major technology developments over the past 30 years, including the emergence of the web, content management systems, mobile technology, social media and cloud computing, OWA believes the foundations of successful digital transformation remain unchanged.

Rather than positioning AI as a one-size-fits-all solution, the company works with organisations to identify where it can improve efficiency, enhance services and create measurable outcomes while maintaining appropriate governance and human oversight.

The AI Integration service includes workflow integrations that connect AI models with existing systems and data sources to automate defined processes. It also delivers agentic AI solutions capable of completing structured, pre-approved tasks within human-supervised workflows, alongside Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, allowing organisations to create bespoke AI assistants trained exclusively on their own data, documentation and knowledge.

OWA provides end-to-end support throughout implementation, covering everything from data preparation and technical deployment to security, governance and ongoing management.

The service is delivered in line with the company’s ISO 27001-certified information security framework, ensuring data protection, responsible AI use and robust oversight remain integral to every project.

Mark Hall, Founder of OWA, said: “Artificial intelligence is one of the most significant technological developments we’ve seen, but it’s not the first major innovation we’ve helped organisations embrace. Since 1995 we’ve supported clients through multiple waves of digital change, and the lesson has always been the same. Successful technology projects start with understanding people, business needs and desired outcomes before choosing the technology.

“AI deserves the attention it’s receiving because the opportunities are substantial. However, organisations don’t need more hype. They need experienced partners who can help them identify where AI can genuinely improve operations while maintaining strong security, governance and human oversight. That’s exactly the role we aim to fulfil.”

OWA has already completed several projects through its new AI Integration service, with additional implementations currently underway. Recent work includes developing an AI assistant trained exclusively on the content of a consumer protection regulatory service, creating a specialist interactive knowledge resource for its members.

The company has also delivered an AI-powered workflow optimisation project for a photography and portraiture client, helping streamline internal processes and significantly improve operational efficiency.

OWA’s approach centres on using artificial intelligence to enhance the capabilities of people and improve existing processes, rather than replacing human expertise.

The company has built long-standing relationships with clients over the past three decades, with several organisations continuing to work with OWA for more than 20 years. That commitment to partnership, practical advice and long-term support remains central to its approach to AI adoption.

Mark added: “Technology will continue to evolve, but the principles behind successful digital projects stay remarkably consistent. While the tools have changed over the years, trust, technical expertise and a deep understanding of users remain essential. We approach AI with exactly the same discipline and attention to detail that has shaped our work for the past 30 years.”

More information about OWA’s AI Integration service, including frequently asked questions, can be found at www.owadigital.co.uk/services/AI-integration.