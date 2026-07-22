Scottish AI Agency flowio Named an OpenAI Select Partner

GLASGOW, UK. July 22nd, 2026 — flowio, a UK-based AI automation agency, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global programme for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships, while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, flowio will continue working with OpenAI to help organisations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organisations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT-5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. flowio specialises in designing and implementing AI agents, intelligent automation, and operational AI systems that integrate with existing business processes, enabling organisations to move beyond experimentation and deliver measurable business value.

“Being recognised as an OpenAI Select Partner reflects the work we’ve been doing to help organisations adopt AI in a practical, secure, and commercially focused way. Working closely with OpenAI allows us to bring the latest capabilities to our clients while ensuring our solutions are secure, scalable, and designed to deliver real business outcomes,” said Malcolm Gibb, Founder & CEO of flowio.

flowio supports organisations across the UK, working with professional services firms, healthcare providers, home services businesses, and growing SMEs. Its work includes deploying AI voice agents, customer service automation, lead qualification systems, AI-powered reporting, marketing intelligence, and bespoke AI workflows that integrate with existing CRM, telephony, and business platforms, having saved UK enterprises over 2,500 operational hours to date.

Looking ahead, flowio ( https://www.flowio.co.uk ) plans to continue expanding its portfolio of AI agents and business automation solutions, investing in new OpenAI capabilities, and scaling enterprise-ready deployments, helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes.