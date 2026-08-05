Stanford Fellow Samuel Kim Applauds Md. Hadi Al-Amin’s Rise Through Perseverance Rather Than Privilege

Within half a year of joining EIMATEL, 21-year-old Bangladeshi diploma graduate Md. Hadi Al-Amin achieved what many early-career researchers aspire to accomplish. He became an author of an international research paper published in a journal with an impact factor above 6, demonstrating rapid progress in the field of artificial intelligence.

The accomplishment followed years of personal hardship.

When Hadi lost his father at 13, his family faced significant uncertainty. The emotional and financial challenges interrupted his studies, but his determination to keep learning remained unchanged.

To support his family, Hadi accepted several small, repetitive jobs. Although grateful for the income, he knew he wanted more than routine work. He wanted to create, automate systems, analyse data, and solve difficult problems.

While studying mechatronics at Magura Polytechnic Institute, he developed a strong interest in programming, automation, and intelligent systems. At 17, he secured his first job as a programmer at an e-commerce company. He later worked remotely as data analyst for a US-based company while continuing his studies.

After nearly two years, Hadi made a difficult decision: he left the security of his remote job to pursue research.

That choice led him to EIMATEL, where he joined as a young diploma graduate on probation. Within six months, he became the author of his first international publication, “Evolution of Strategies in Iterated Games: A Deep Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning Approach with Hybrid Genetic and CMA-ES Optimization,” published in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence in June 2026.

The achievement followed months of late-night coding, failed experiments, repeated simulations, debugging, and self-learning beyond his formal curriculum .

“What Hadi achieved during his first six months at EIMATEL was honestly difficult to imagine. He entered the institute as a young diploma graduate on probation, yet within that short period, he contributed to his first international publication in a journal with an impact factor of 6.7. For someone of his age and academic background, this was an extraordinary accomplishment.”

“What makes his achievement even more meaningful is the journey behind it. Hadi did not come from privilege, a famous university, or a smooth academic path. He built his progress through long nights of coding, failed experiments, constant self-learning, and the courage to continue when giving up would have been much easier. His story shows that genuine research ability is defined by curiosity, resilience, discipline, and the willingness to keep learning.”

— Samuel Kim

Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Computer Science, Stanford University EIMATEL Board Member

Hadi’s story is about refusing to let a difficult beginning decide the ending. Through curiosity, courage, and persistence, he turned hardship into purpose and proved that where someone starts does not determine how far they can go.