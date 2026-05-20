UK Businesses Under Pressure from Outdated Digital Infrastructure, Says N Six Studios

Leading digital consultancy N Six Studios believes many SMEs are facing growing operational challenges caused by disconnected platforms, manual processes and websites that were never built to support long-term business growth.

The company believes these operational bottlenecks are quietly costing businesses significant revenue through slower response times, reduced customer experience, inconsistent communication, and inefficient internal processes.

“Many businesses believe they have a marketing problem when in reality they have an infrastructure problem,” said a spokesperson from N Six Studios.

“Businesses are generating leads, investing into growth, and scaling revenue, but many are still relying on spreadsheets, fragmented software, manual admin, and disconnected workflows that create operational friction as they grow.”

N Six Studios specialises in bespoke website development, AI automation systems, CRM & HRMS platforms, branding, mobile app development, API integrations, and scalable digital infrastructure designed to help businesses modernise operations and improve efficiency.

The company says there is now a major shift taking place as businesses increasingly adopt AI-enhanced systems to streamline workflows, automate repetitive processes, centralise operations, improve lead management, and enhance customer communication.

[Spokesperson] added: “As artificial intelligence adoption continues to accelerate globally, businesses are beginning to rethink not only how they market themselves — but how they operate internally.

“We believe companies that modernise their operational infrastructure early will likely gain a long-term advantage over competitors still relying on disconnected manual systems.”

N Six Studios is currently preparing to launch an AI-powered operational platform designed to help businesses automate workflows, centralise systems, improve efficiency, and create scalable operational infrastructure through intelligent automation.

The platform is expected to begin rolling out later this year as part of the company’s wider focus on AI-driven business systems and operational growth infrastructure.

The company claims the future of business growth will not simply be determined by who markets the hardest, but by which businesses build the strongest operational systems underneath them.