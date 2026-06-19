Forrester Research Recognises Serviceware as a Leading IT Financial Management Software Provider

IDSTEIN, Germany, June 19, 2026 – Serviceware has been recognised as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: IT Financial Management Software, Q2 2026, highlighting the company’s strong position in the global IT financial management market. The independent evaluation placed Serviceware among the industry’s highest-performing vendors and awarded the company top scores across six assessment categories.

Serviceware, provider of enterprise service management (ESM) and IT financial management (ITFM) solutions, announced that it has secured a Leader position in the latest Forrester Wave report.

The research assessed eight prominent ITFM software providers, examining areas including current product capabilities, strategic direction and customer feedback. Serviceware was identified as one of only three vendors to achieve Leader status in the international analysis.

According to Serviceware, the recognition reflects the growing demand for solutions that help large enterprises manage increasingly complex technology investments, including cloud services, artificial intelligence initiatives, hybrid infrastructure environments and service-driven operating models.

The evaluation reviewed vendors across a range of key ITFM functions, including cost transparency, budgeting and forecasting, chargeback and showback processes, total cost of ownership optimisation, scenario modelling and integration capabilities.

Forrester’s report noted that Serviceware “excels at budgeting, reporting/dashboarding, allocation/chargeback/showback, and TCO optimization” and that “budgeting, forecasting, and actuals run on the same underlying model, supporting variance analysis and decision-grade scenarios.”

The report further concluded that “Serviceware is best suited for large enterprises with complex service portfolios and advanced chargeback requirements.”

Dr. Alexander Becker, COO of Serviceware and responsible for the ITFM platform, said: “Being named a Leader in this international Forrester Research evaluation is a significant achievement for Serviceware, as we believe it shows how our solution is ahead of the rest. In our view, it demonstrates the value of our platform approach and reinforces the critical role of IT Financial Management in helping enterprises gain deeper visibility, improve control, and drive greater efficiency across their IT investments.”

The report also highlighted Serviceware’s market position, stating: “Serviceware is the only independent public company in the vendor group. Based in Germany, it supports deployments in the world’s largest conglomerates across Europe, APAC, and North and South America.”

Additionally, Forrester noted: “Serviceware’s strategy focuses heavily on cost structures for IT services and internal pricing transparency. Its supporting services are differentiated in this market, offering consulting to help clients maximize the value of their Serviceware instance and their IT cost model.”

A central component of the company’s offering is its Digital Value Model, which enables organisations to allocate costs from the general ledger through to business services and end users using a unified financial framework. This approach supports budgeting, forecasting and actuals management while enabling ongoing variance analysis and future planning.

As organisations face increasing scrutiny over technology expenditure, the ability to demonstrate the value of IT investments has become a strategic priority. Growing investment in AI has intensified demands from executive leadership for greater transparency into how technology spending translates into business outcomes.

Serviceware provides a shared financial framework that enables IT, finance and business teams to work from the same data model, helping organisations shift discussions from historical spending analysis to future investment decisions.

The company delivers solutions designed to automate and modernise service processes through its AI-native Serviceware platform. The platform supports service excellence by connecting people, processes and data while aligning technology and service costs with measurable business value.

Since 2018, Serviceware has continued to expand its use of artificial intelligence within service management. Ongoing platform development is supported by the company’s AI competence centre in collaboration with TU Darmstadt, one of Germany’s leading technical universities.

The Serviceware platform includes capabilities for Enterprise Service Management, IT Financial Management, Knowledge Management, Corporate Performance Management and Field Service Management. These solutions can be deployed independently or as part of an integrated platform. The offering is further supported by consulting services, managed services and a partner ecosystem covering IT security, data management and endpoint management.

Today, Serviceware serves more than 1,100 customers globally across a broad range of industries, including 18 DAX-listed companies and five of Germany’s seven largest enterprises.

Headquartered in Idstein, Germany, Serviceware employs more than 450 people across 14 locations worldwide.