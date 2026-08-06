Vega Rolls Out Detection Skills to Advance AI-First Security Operations

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2026 – Vega today announced the availability of Detection Skills, a new open standard designed to help security teams modernize cyber defense through AI-driven decision making. The framework captures the expertise of experienced defenders and embeds it into an intelligent workflow that spans detection, alert triage, investigation, and continuous refinement. Organizations can adopt the open standard through detectionskills.io or use it as a native capability within the Vega platform, enabling security teams to apply expert reasoning consistently across their environments as cyber threats become increasingly AI-powered.

“AI has changed the pace of cyberattacks, leaving traditional detection methods struggling to keep up,” said Eli Rozen, co-founder and CTO of Vega. “Security teams need more than static rules that only identify attacks they have seen before. Detection Skills enables AI reasoning to replicate the decision making of experienced Cyber Defense Engineers at scale. By releasing it as an open standard, we hope to encourage collaboration that strengthens defenses across the cybersecurity community.”

Cyber Defense Must Evolve Alongside AI

Advancements in frontier AI have dramatically accelerated offensive cyber capabilities. Attack techniques that previously demanded significant expertise and preparation can now be executed quickly with increasingly autonomous AI models. While attackers continue to innovate, many organizations still rely on legacy SIEM platforms that were designed around matching known attack signatures instead of adapting to new and evolving threats.

A New Approach to Detection Engineering

Detection Skills introduces a modern framework for AI-powered detection engineering, building on the foundation that Sigma established for traditional detection rules. Security operations often suffer from a disconnect between the engineers who create detections and the analysts responsible for investigating alerts, causing valuable operational knowledge to be lost.

Detection Skills addresses this challenge by combining detection logic with built-in triage, investigation, and optimization using the Agent Skills framework originally developed by Anthropic. Every detection carries the context needed to support faster and more informed decisions throughout the incident response process.

The framework enables organizations to:

Improve response times with automated investigations. AI immediately begins triage and investigative workflows after an alert is generated, reducing mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). Security analysts receive evidence-backed findings that allow them to concentrate on incidents requiring human expertise.

Apply experienced judgment across every investigation. Detection Skills lets engineers document their decision-making process once and reuse it across future alerts, including emerging threats that have not previously been encountered. AI recommendations remain transparent, allowing teams to review every step of the reasoning process before approving changes.

Integrate into existing security environments. Detection Skills complements current security investments without requiring organizations to replace their existing platforms. The initial release includes the Agentic Detection Library with more than 50 Detection Skills developed by Vega Research and partner organizations. A dedicated sandbox allows users to build, validate, export, and contribute standards-compliant skills through GitHub.

Vega has already implemented Detection Skills within its Cyber Defense Platform, which serves as the reference implementation for the standard. Powered by the Security Analytics Mesh (SAM), the platform analyzes data directly where it resides, whether in cloud object storage, legacy SIEM deployments, or enterprise data lakes, eliminating the need for additional ingestion or large-scale data migration.

Detection Skills is available now through detectionskills.io and within the Vega platform. Visitors to Black Hat USA 2026 can see live demonstrations throughout the event at booth 3452.

Supporting Quotes

Rushmere Fernandes, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Peloton

“Our team adopted Detection Skills early because it allowed us to capture the way we actually investigate alerts instead of relying on generic workflows. Each new skill gives us greater confidence in how AI evaluates evidence, prioritizes incidents, and reduces false positives. Every recommendation includes the reasoning behind it, making the process far more transparent.”

Shawn McGhee, Chief Information Security Officer, Exemplar Luxury Group

“Our busiest retail periods are often when attackers become most active. Detection Skills gives us a practical way to apply our team’s expertise consistently across every alert, even during high-volume events. We are committed to sharing our experiences because collaboration benefits the entire security community.”

Lamont Orange, Chief Information Security and Trust Officer, Cyera

“The cybersecurity landscape is changing rapidly as AI increases the capabilities of both attackers and defenders. A transparent and auditable open standard for AI-assisted detection decisions helps build trust across the industry. Supporting Detection Skills and contributing to its evolution reflects the collaborative approach our industry needs.”

Read the announcement: https://vega.io/blog/vega-introduces-detection-skills · See it live: vega.io/get-a-demo