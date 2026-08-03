WINNING WITH AI ANNOUNCES 4 NEW LIVE AI EVENTS IN PENNSYLVANIA

Winning With AI Brings Its Live AI Seminar to Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre, Allentown and Scranton This August

BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA. July 16th, 2026 – Winning With AI, the national live seminar series that teaches everyday people to be dramatically more productive, today announced four new Pennsylvania events this August. The announcement comes as Winning With AI continues a rapid national expansion, adding new cities to a growing list of markets where business professionals and employees are turning out to learn AI skills they can use the next morning.

Led by Mike Filsaime, founder of Scale.gg, Groove.cm, Kartra, WebinarJam and EverWebinar, Winning With AI runs as a single live local AI event in every city. Attendees leave with real AI tools and agents already built and working, not theory attendees need to figure out alone. The seminar walks through practical AI tips that handle marketing, customer service, content creation, scheduling and everyday productivity, built for business owners, managers, employees who want results without the technical learning curve.

Filsaime says AI won’t take your job or your business, but someone who knows how to use it will. Which is why we’re traveling across America empowering people with simple AI tools to take back control.

Winning With AI Pennsylvania Event Schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, 6 pm Hyatt Place Bethlehem, 45 West North St, Bethlehem, Pa.

Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, 6 pm DoubleTree by Hilton Wilkes-Barre, 600 Wildflower Drive, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, 10 am Hilton Garden Inn Airport, 1787 Airport Road, Allentown, Pa.

Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, 10 am Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel, 700 Lackawanna Ave, Scranton, Pa.

“After Winning With AI, everybody on my team leveled up. Work that normally took three months, we’re now doing in three days,” said Eric, founder and CEO of Brandetize, describing his team’s results after attending a Winning With AI seminar.

“Winning With AI taught my team and me things we didn’t even know we needed. Mike has always been my go-to secret weapon,” said Mary, CEO of Centerpointe, who has attended multiple Winning With AI sessions.

Filsaime’s teaching has attracted praise from well outside the AI and marketing space. Life and business strategist Tony Robbins, after speaking with Filsaime, called the impact “powerful,” telling Filsaime, “I don’t take anyone’s time lightly, least of all someone with your level of marketing genius.”

Past Winning With AI attendees brag about walking out with software built live during the event.

RB, founder and CEO of Life 180, said Winning With AI let him build software with no coding background that “completely revolutionized” his company. Business owner Mike, who called himself “a tougher critic,” said a single idea from a Winning With AI seminar “saved me thousands of dollars a month.” Paul, founder of Sculpting Your Life, described Filsaime as “an amazing, heart-centered teacher who truly cares about your success.”