House of Teletubbies Art Takeover Arrives in London

This September, WildBrain’s Teletubbies are inviting Londoners to experience the beloved quartet in a whole new way with the House of Teletubbies London: Art Takeover.

From Thursday 26th to Saturday 28th September 2024, the gallery at 15 Bateman Street will be transformed into a vibrant celebration of creativity, nostalgia, and artistic expression.

The iconic Teletubbies – Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po – will take their place in the world of fine art, inspiring a new generation of artists while rekindling a sense of wonder and imagination for fans of all ages.

The London event marks another leg of the House of Teletubbies World Tour, bringing fresh and exciting perspectives on these beloved characters.

Collaborating with internationally renowned and emerging artists, the exhibition will showcase a curated selection of Teletubbies-inspired artwork across various media. This multi-sensory experience invites attendees into a world where playful characters meet bold artistic expression – a space where childhood favourites are reimagined like never before.

The exhibition features work from artists, illustrators, and designers including Austin Call, duhrivative, Benjamin Gore, Christian Cowan, Fern Espinoza, Frankie Curtis, Jon Burgerman, MurWalls, ONCH, Stella Lin, Bunni Konbiny, Rory McQueen, and Will Marsten.

For the past 27 years, the Teletubbies have captivated audiences, reminding us of the universal joys of connection, play, and discovery. This takeover celebrates that timeless appeal by blending art and heritage, reminding us that the creativity we embrace as children stays with us, evolving over time.

The festivities will commence with an exclusive opening night on 26th September, a TTVIP event for press, influencers, artists, and partners. Attendees will enjoy special access to the art and artists, all designed to reignite that sense of childlike wonder. Visitors will also have the rare opportunity to explore the creative processes behind bringing these beloved characters to life through art – and even meet the famous quartet in person!

From 27th to 28th September, the gallery will open its doors to visitors young and old, with family-friendly workshops, interactive installations, and Teletubbies-themed activities. This event provides a unique opportunity for guests to reconnect with their childhood while exploring the magical world of the Teletubbies in a new and creative setting.

The weekend promises a range of engaging activities, from drawing on giant canvases to designing Teletubbies-inspired accessories, all designed to spark creativity across generations. After all, the Teletubbies have always represented more than just characters – they are a shared experience, a reminder of the boundless imagination of childhood.

As the Teletubbies continue to connect with audiences of all ages, they embody the simple joys of friendship, curiosity, and play. For many, they were our first childhood companions, guiding us through a world of bright colours, new sounds, and endless possibilities. This art exhibit is a tribute to the childlike wonder they first ignited and a reminder that it still lives within all of us.

The London event is the first stop of this art takeover, which will continue to major cities around the world, including Los Angeles and Miami. Each new location will feature additional artists and fresh interpretations, ensuring an ever-evolving experience that continues to inspire and engage fans.

This tour is about more than just nostalgia; it’s a celebration of creativity and imagination across generations, using art as a medium to explore the wonders of childhood.

This is an event for anyone who has ever wondered what it would be like to see their childhood fantasies transformed into fine art. It invites everyone to rediscover that sense of wonder and joy – the same feeling we had when we first met the Teletubbies on screen.