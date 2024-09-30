Entrepreneur Emma Mills Debuts New Podcast “Focus on the Fun Stuff” for Business Owners

Emma Mills, a successful entrepreneur and the founder of the award-winning business MiPA, is thrilled to introduce her brand-new podcast, Focus on the Fun Stuff.

Aimed at business owners of all sizes, this podcast seeks to help them rediscover the joy in their work, offering invaluable insights into running a business while maintaining a sense of enjoyment.

The first episode is set to air today (Friday 27th September), with additional episodes being released on a weekly basis.

Focus on the Fun Stuff delves into the often unspoken challenges of running a business, providing actionable advice and relatable experiences for entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

Through interviews with a variety of business leaders, ranging from startup entrepreneurs to renowned industry figures, Mills explores the shared struggles many entrepreneurs face—from burnout to being overwhelmed with day-to-day operations—and how they can rediscover a sense of balance, fulfilment, and fun in their work once again.

At 43 years old, Emma Mills, hailing from Manchester, launched her thriving virtual assistant company MiPA at the age of 27, having built it from the ground up. The new podcast draws inspiration from her own entrepreneurial path to success and reflects her passion for helping other business owners achieve the same without sacrificing their happiness.

Commenting on the launch, Emma Mills stated: “As a business owner myself for over 16 years, I’ve had thousands of conversations with entrepreneurs, and one thing I’ve learned is that no matter how successful they may seem, many of them are struggling behind the scenes.

“They’re often overwhelmed or feel like they’ve lost sight of why they started their business in the first place. This podcast is all about helping them reconnect with that ‘fun’—focusing on the aspects of the business they love while overcoming the daily challenges.”

Each episode of Focus on the Fun Stuff includes:

Motivating interviews with business leaders who have weathered difficult times to build businesses they are truly passionate about.

Practical advice covering topics such as mindset, productivity, leadership, and finding joy in the everyday running of a business.

Emma’s personal stories and solo episodes, where she shares her insights from building a seven-figure business from scratch.

The inaugural episode features an engaging discussion with Dr Vikas Shah MBE, a respected business leader who candidly shares his experiences of facing business challenges and the importance of fostering strong teams.

Future episodes will spotlight various entrepreneurs, including Justin Blackhurst, CEO of a leading digital marketing agency, and Dawn McGruer, a business growth coach who has redefined her company’s focus to emphasise travel and wellness.

This podcast is perfect for any entrepreneur who has ever questioned their path, felt overwhelmed, or wondered whether others are also struggling. Whether managing a small team or scaling a larger business, listeners will find valuable lessons on how to enjoy the entrepreneurial journey and build a business that truly works for them.

Emma Mills added: “This podcast isn’t just for people with aspirations of building billion-pound businesses. It’s for anyone who wants to enjoy the process of growing their business and make decisions that align with their values and lifestyle.”

Launch Information

Podcast Title: Focus on the Fun Stuff

Launch Date: Friday 27th September

Available On: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other major podcast platforms

Website: www.emmamills.co.uk / www.mi-pa.co.uk

For further details, visit Emma Mills’ official website or follow her on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content: