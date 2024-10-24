Digital Impressions – Silicon Valley International Digital Art Exhibition Launches at ArtX Gallery

The “Digital Impressions – Silicon Valley International Digital Art Exhibition,” curated by MetaCher, successfully opened at ArtX Gallery on 18th October 2024, from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM Pacific Time. Sponsored by MetaSill, UCCF, and ArtX Gallery, the exhibition features digital artworks from 15 international artists, representing countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Brazil, China, Iran, and others.
The exhibition offers a rich variety of mediums, including Video Art, AI Art, Digital Art, Film Art, AI Games, and Audio Art, making for a diverse and immersive experience that captivates its audience.
This exhibition does not aim to honor the traditional Impressionist movement but instead explores how people perceive and respond to advancements in the digital and AI age. Much like how Impressionism once revolutionized the art world, “Digital Impressions” focuses on how contemporary artists use digital tools and artificial intelligence to capture the unique impressions of our era. “Digital Impressions” highlights the visual impact of the digital age while examining how AI and technology shape our emotions, social interactions, and perceptions. Just as Impressionism once redefined traditional art, this exhibition emphasizes the profound transformation and innovation occurring in the arts as we move through the digital revolution.
The opening reception also featured live performances by three local music bands: Why Sol Serious, TUAN, and Alice and Cher. The event attracted a diverse audience of artists, technologists, media figures, art collectors, and enthusiasts from Silicon Valley and the Bay Area, filling the gallery to capacity.
10/18/2024-10/28/2024
ArtX Gallery,
43008 Christy Street,
Fremont, Ca94538