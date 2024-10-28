Red Fez Social Unveils Specialist Social Media Services for Arts and Theatre Sector

Industry professional Georgia Tuohey, known for her contributions to music and theatre, has launched Red Fez Social, a niche social media marketing agency crafted specifically to support the arts and entertainment industry.

With a rich background in both music and theatre, Georgia Tuohey draws on her specialised knowledge to shape Red Fez Social’s offerings. Her experience includes managing social media campaigns for esteemed West End productions such as Bat Out of Hell: The Musical and A Night with Janis Joplin, alongside collaborations with respected organisations like the Theatrical Guild.

“Having worked across various areas of the entertainment industry, I understand the challenges arts organisations face in getting noticed online,” says Tuohey, founder of Red Fez Social. “Our goal is to help theatre companies, productions, and performers cut through the noise and connect meaningfully with their audience.”

Red Fez Social provides customised social media strategies, content development, and campaign management, tailored for:

West End and touring productions

Theatre companies and venues

Individual artists and creatives

Arts charities and organisations

Festival coordinators

Red Fez Social employs a blend of data insights and creative expertise, allowing clients to keep pace with fast-changing social media trends while preserving an authentic brand voice.

Already active in the arts community, Red Fez Social has worked with high-profile clients such as Dewynters and Lytham Festival, as well as delivering social media campaigns for a range of theatre productions and industry organisations.

Building on its founder’s comprehensive experience across the music, theatre, and live event sectors, Red Fez Social is positioned to make a significant impact in the arts community by leveraging Tuohey’s unique mix of industry insight and social media know-how.

For more details on how Red Fez Social can elevate your arts organisation’s online engagement, visit www.redfezsocial.com or reach out directly to Georgia Tuohey.