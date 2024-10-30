Ahnya O’Riordan Joins Chicago Med Season 10 as Guest Star

Ahnya O’Riordan (The Life List, Sinking Spring) has been cast in a guest star role for Chicago Med’s 10th season, bringing new drama to the series.

Ahnya will portray Sylvie Joseph, a pregnant high school girl, whose storyline explores how social and cultural factors affect teenage pregnancy. She will make her first appearance in the sixth episode, Forget Me Not, set to air on 6th November 2024.

Ahnya’s career began in commercials and print modelling as a child, later joining Kidz Bop as both a singer and dancer. Kidz Bop, known for family-friendly covers, has previously featured talents like Zendaya, Olivia Holt, and Becky G.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Chicago Med, a show that has captivated audiences with its blend of medical drama and human stories,” said O’Riordan. “Collaborating with this incredible cast and crew has been an amazing experience, and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store.”

Now in its 10th season, Chicago Med continues to follow the challenges faced by doctors, nurses, and staff in the fast-paced world of healthcare. O’Riordan’s role is expected to bring fresh energy and unexpected drama, adding to the series’ legacy of compelling narratives.

Currently, season 10 of Chicago Med is airing its 22-episode run. Allen MacDonald acts as the showrunner and executive producer for the season. The series is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

A rising star represented by Innovative Artists, Ahnya is also set to appear in The Life List, a Netflix film starring Connie Britton and Sofia Carson, releasing soon.

Catch Ahnya O’Riordan’s guest appearance on Chicago Med on Wednesday, 6th November 2024 on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock the following day.

Don’t miss O’Riordan’s debut in what’s set to be one of the season’s highlight episodes.

For further details on Ahnya O’Riordan, follow her on Instagram @ahnyaoriordan or visit imdb.me/ahnyaoriordan.