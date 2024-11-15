From X Factor Star to R&B Powerhouse: Rai-Elle Announces New Single

Emerging R&B artist Rai-Elle is preparing to release her highly anticipated new single at the end of the month, marking a defining moment in her musical journey.

The 23-year-old South London singer is renowned for her unique blend of old-school soulful vocals layered over contemporary beats. With this latest release, she promises a fresh sound that will captivate audiences both in the UK and internationally.

Rai-Elle first gained recognition in 2017 as the youngest contestant to open the live shows on The X Factor. Her heartfelt performances earned widespread acclaim, with Simon Cowell calling her “a powerhouse” and helping her reach the quarter-finals.

However, Rai-Elle faced the pressures of sudden fame and the challenges of navigating an industry that often sought to box her into predefined roles. Reflecting on that period, she shares, “The pressure was immense. You’re thrown into this whirlwind, and when the cameras stop, it’s just you.” Determined to regain her identity, Rai-Elle stepped away from the spotlight to rediscover her true artistic voice.

After a three-year hiatus, she has returned stronger than ever, seamlessly blending her gospel roots with a modern R&B sound. “I had to remind myself of my gift. Seeing people moved to tears during a performance reignited my passion. My voice has the power to connect, and I can’t sit on that,” she says.

With over 10 million streams of her hit KSB and a co-sign from Stormzy, Rai-Elle’s trajectory has been remarkable. Following her departure from Marathon Records, where her music was featured in the US TV show The Bold Type, she has embraced independence, building a loyal fanbase organically. Her recent single, Stone Cold, delved into themes of vulnerability and growth, laying the foundation for what’s to come.

Her new single introduces what Rai-Elle describes as the “new R&B” — a fusion of soulful melodies and innovative beats. “This track is about the excitement and uncertainty of meeting someone new,” she explains. The single serves as a preview of her upcoming EP, which explores the challenges and experiences of Gen Z.

As the UK R&B scene thrives, Rai-Elle feels inspired by the genre’s growing momentum. “There’s a movement happening right now,” she says. “R&B is being championed like never before, and it’s an exciting time to be part of it.”

Rai-Elle’s new single will be available on all major streaming platforms by the end of the month.

Follow her on Instagram: @raielle_official.