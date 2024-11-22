Zanete Bukarte Appointed to World Monuments Fund Junior Board

Zanete Bukarte, a skilled legal counsel, has been named to the Junior Board of the World Monuments Fund (WMF), a prominent international non-profit dedicated to preserving some of the world’s most significant cultural sites. Having previously supported WMF as a member of its International Council, Bukarte is now taking on this new position to further the organisation’s mission to safeguard invaluable heritage worldwide.

Established in 1965 in New York City, the WMF has been instrumental in conserving over 700 heritage sites across more than 100 countries. The organisation has raised upwards of $300 million to fund preservation projects and empowered over 1,000 local community members to sustainably manage and protect their cultural treasures.

Bukarte, an accomplished professional in the legal sector, has demonstrated a strong commitment to cultural advocacy. As a member of WMF’s International Council, she has played a pivotal role in hosting highly regarded events in collaboration with renowned institutions such as Sotheby’s and the Colnaghi Foundation. These events have not only raised critical awareness but also significant funds for WMF’s preservation initiatives. Her combination of professional expertise and unwavering passion for cultural conservation has cemented her status as a valued ally of the organisation.

“I am thrilled to accept the invitation to join the Junior Board of the World Monuments Fund,” Bukarte commented. “Having worked closely with WMF since the beginning of 2023, I have witnessed the extraordinary impact of its work. Coming from a family and culture with a deep commitment to built heritage and craftsmanship, it is an honour to contribute further to the preservation of this global mission.”

Bukarte’s appointment reflects WMF’s dedication to involving energetic and innovative young leaders who can bring new ideas and talents to the vital work of heritage conservation.