Kuill Launches UK Tour with Leeds Event to Celebrate New Album

Kuill will officially launch his 2024 UK tour with a special event at Leeds Conservatoire on Saturday, 30th November 2024, celebrating the release of his new album, Fragile Creatures. This tour-opening show will feature the album’s expansive and energetic soundscapes, offering fans an unforgettable live experience.

Released on 1st November, Fragile Creatures has already made a remarkable impact, reaching No.1 on the iTunes Pop Chart, No.3 on the iTunes Overall Chart, and climbing to No.31 on the UK Official Album Charts. Following his 2019 release Changing Faces, this album reunites Kuill with his musicians and gospel collective, creating a larger and more immersive sound.

The lead single, “Every Version of You,” has received widespread acclaim and earned Kuill a coveted spot as a supporting act at Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party. His next single, “Everything and Nothing,” is set for release next week, building further anticipation for this significant project.

With vibrant production, heartfelt vocals, and storytelling at its core, Kuill’s music continues to captivate audiences, cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting emerging artists. His unique blend of melodic indie pop and introspective lyrics has drawn comparisons to Brandon Flowers, Maroon 5, and Francis Moon.

The Leeds album launch promises to be an electrifying night, showcasing Kuill’s compelling vocals and dynamic stage presence. Music journalists, bloggers, and regional radio DJs are invited to attend, experiencing the energy and passion that Kuill brings to his live performances.

As Kuill’s artistry evolves, his ability to craft relatable, engaging music with charm and dedication remains central to his appeal. Following the tour, he plans to release a well-known cover after Christmas, supported by a robust PR campaign, ensuring his momentum continues into the new year.

Event Details:

30th November 2024, 7:30 PM Location: Leeds Conservatoire, 3 Quarry Hill, LS2 7PD, Leeds, United Kingdom

Leeds Conservatoire, 3 Quarry Hill, LS2 7PD, Leeds, United Kingdom Tickets & Info: https://my.weezevent.com/kuill-fragile-creatures-press-night

Kuill’s career has been a journey of dedication and growth. He first appeared on television in 2017 , earning early comparisons to artists like Lorde and Taylor Swift for his songwriting talent. His reputation has been further bolstered by collaborations with stars like Matt Cardle, Callum Beattie, and Leona Lewis, and a standout performance of “God Save The King” at Twickenham, which captivated over 10 million viewers worldwide.

To attend the press night or inquire about covering the event, contact:

Carl Thomas

07939 939 390