Renowned Artists, Including Banksy, to Showcase in “Steel Nerve 2”

A host of celebrated artists, including Banksy, will be showcasing their works in Northamptonshire at the exhibition “Steel Nerve 2”.

Hosted by the Rooftop Arts Centre in collaboration with Brandler Galleries, “Steel Nerve 2” combines an Exhibition and Online Charity Auction dedicated to Contemporary Urban Street Art.

The event will feature works from a globally acclaimed group of artists, such as Banksy, Blek Le Rat, Connor Brothers, Copyright, Ben Eine, Tracy Emin, Damien Hirst, and My Dog Sighs. The exhibition will run alongside a silent online charity auction of selected pieces, with proceeds supporting the Rooftop Arts Centre, a registered charity.

The “Steel Nerve 2” exhibition will be open from 6th to 16th November, with a special auction reception and final bidding on Saturday 16th November from 6pm to 8pm. Rooftop Arts will be accessible to the public every day during the exhibition between 11am and 4pm.

Entry to the exhibition and auction is free, though registration and access to the eBay website are required to participate in the silent auction. A selection of works displayed at the gallery will be part of the auction, available to view online through the Rooftop Arts Centre website, with bidding on eBay from 7th November.

The Rooftop Arts Centre, a not-for-profit charity in Corby for over 11 years, seeks to foster community connections through the arts, offering exhibitions and workshops. It also hosts 15 resident artists’ studios, providing local artists with a space to create, exhibit, and support emerging talent.

Dinah Kazakoff, Gallery Director, commented: “We are excited to be presenting Steel Nerve 2, following the success of the 1st Steel Nerve, as we continue to strive to improve the cultural profile of the town, and make the arts accessible to all in the community.”

John Brandler, from Brandler Galleries, added: “I am thrilled to be working with Rooftop Arts again on this wonderful art project in Corby. The collection shows the rise and transformation from what was thought as criminal art into high art. Corby’s artistic rise with the creativity and energy of the Rooftop Arts Centre is upstaging many bigger venues.”

Situated in New Post Office Square, Corby Town Centre, Rooftop Arts Centre is easily accessible by transport links.

