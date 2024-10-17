“Resonance” – A Solo Exhibition Inspired by a King’s Speech to Launch Online in 2025

Art of the Motherland is proud to present “Resonance,” the debut solo exhibition by emerging Ghanaian artist Isaac Ako Sowa. Running online from 17 February to 13 April 2025, this exhibition invites audiences to delve into the cultural, historical, and symbolic themes central to Sowa’s work.

Sowa’s exhibition draws inspiration from the powerful lecture delivered by His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom, at the British Museum on 19th July 2024. The artist explores themes such as identity, heritage, and the lasting legacy of Ashanti artefacts, many of which were removed during colonial conflicts.

These artefacts hold profound significance for the Ashanti people, representing symbols of resilience and sovereignty. In his speech, Otumfuo highlighted the importance of these cultural treasures in promoting understanding between different cultures, a theme that is deeply reflected in Sowa’s art.

In “Resonance,” Sowa not only honours the preservation of these artefacts but also engages with ongoing discussions around repatriation, cultural responsibility, and the connection between the past and present. This online exhibition offers a global audience the chance to reflect on the rich history and heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom, while also encouraging thoughtful dialogue.

Isaac Ako Sowa, celebrated for his powerful exploration of cultural stories, continues to challenge conventional artistic expression, urging viewers to engage deeply with the narratives behind his work. His art resonates with the ongoing global debate about the care and return of cultural artefacts, and their influence on modern identity.

Speaking about the exhibition, Isaac Ako Sowa said: “I’ve always been captivated by the stories embedded in our cultural heritage. Through Resonance, I hope to honour the Ashanti Kingdom’s legacy and spark conversations about identity, history, and the value of preserving our collective past for future generations.”

Exhibition Details:

Title: Resonance: A Solo Exhibition by Isaac Ako Sowa

Dates: 17 February 2025 – 13 April 2025

Admission: Free