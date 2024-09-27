Can 3D Printing Forge Connections Between Digital Artists and Major IP Owners?

MyMiniFactory and Knight Models are thrilled to announce the launch of officially licensed 3D-printable premium files from the DC Universe. These files include some of the most beloved heroes and villains from the films and comics, such as Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, the Joker, and many more.

This launch is a landmark moment, signalling a shift in the understanding of how 3D printing can add real value to the global distribution of licensed merchandise.

With MyMiniFactory’s commitment to prioritising Creators, it has established a marketplace that is not only fair – with 90% of the profits going to the Creator, a complete reversal of the norm for digital content providers – but also respectful of intellectual property.

The company’s values-driven approach has fostered a unique online community that rewards creativity and purposeful design. As a result, MyMiniFactory has created a sustainable marketplace where independent Creators’ work can exist alongside the official content of some of the world’s biggest intellectual properties.

MyMiniFactory is enthusiastic about helping its talented community of Creators harness the potential of brand licences and explore new business models that challenge conventional licensing arrangements.

The first DC models will be available on FronTiers, MyMiniFactory’s own community-led funding platform, in October 2024. This release will feature 125 highly detailed STL files that can be downloaded and 3D-printed at home.

This significant release marks just the beginning of an exciting journey. Many major intellectual property owners have already signed up, with plans to collaborate with MyMiniFactory and its talented group of artists in the coming months.

