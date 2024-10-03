Intretech to Launch New Factory in Mexico Following £60m Investment

Intretech, a global leader in smart manufacturing, has revealed plans to open a new factory in Monterrey, Mexico, following a £60 million investment. The project, expected to generate 2,000 jobs over the next five years, marks a pivotal moment in the company’s global expansion strategy.

The official opening ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests, including the Governor of Nuevo León, the Secretary of Economy, and Intretech’s Chairman, Linden Lin. Situated within the Mirador Industrial Park, this facility aims to bolster Intretech’s manufacturing capacity, enhance its global growth strategy, and provide effective nearshoring solutions.

César Garza Villarreal, Mayor of Apodaca, voiced his excitement during the event, stating, “Intretech is a world-class company that comes to contribute to increasing the economic complexity of our city. Apodaca is the industrial capital of Nuevo León and we have companies in our territory with a very important diversification: the metalworking, aerospace, electronics and manufacturing industries. Welcome Intretech to the industrial capital of Nuevo León. Your presence brings progress, it brings opportunities for the families of this sector of our city in the border with the municipality of Zuazua, Nuevo León.”

Linden Lin, Chairman of Intretech, stressed the significance of the new facility for the company’s long-term objectives: “Mexico was part of the global strategy since the beginning of Intretech. We started our global expansion first with Malaysia, second is Hungary and the third is here. Mexico is a huge opportunity and will support Intretech with worldwide growth.”

The new factory will be completed in three phases, with the second phase set to be finalised by Q2 2025. This expansion further solidifies Monterrey’s reputation as a key location for advanced manufacturing and technological innovation.

Esther Medina, Intretech’s project director for Mexico, commented, “Mexico right now is the best spot to be for companies. We are interacting with different cultures already in the Monterrey area, investing in residential areas, universities, and other job hubs to improve our quality and our resources. I really feel very excited about this location.”

As Intretech continues to broaden its global presence, the Monterrey plant is poised to play a vital role in establishing a worldwide supply chain, with a presence in Asia, Europe, and now Central America, catering to the growing needs of its clients across North America and beyond.