Fusion Connect with Capital Relaunches, Welcoming a New Generation of Space Entrepreneurs

In the ever-evolving space sector, which remains a mystery to many investors, innovative entrepreneurs often face challenges in securing the necessary funding to bring their visionary ideas to life. To address this, the UK Space Agency is delighted to announce the return of the Fusion Connect with Capital Programme, an initiative aimed at helping space entrepreneurs secure investment within just six months. This programme is a key element of the UK Space Agency’s mission to foster innovation and drive investment in the country’s growing space industry.

In collaboration with Entrepreneurial Spark and Exotopic, the UK Space Agency will support the UK’s most promising space startups by giving them unparalleled access to business and technical expertise. Participants will benefit from one-to-one coaching with leading investment specialists, interactive workshops, and an intensive boot camp—all designed to help them refine their pitches and prepare to raise up to £2 million in pre-seed and seed funding.

The programme will culminate in an exclusive Demo Day, where the entrepreneurs will present their investment-ready businesses to an audience of angel investors, venture capitalists, and industry leaders.

Portia Bircher, Business Support and Growth Manager at the UK Space Agency, highlighted the significance of the programme, stating: “After successfully supporting 13 space startups in our first edition, we’re excited to broaden our impact by supporting a new cohort and strengthening the entire space startup ecosystem.”

Mike Stephens, CEO of Entrepreneurial Spark, commented: “This programme is a fantastic opportunity to empower the growing space sector. Together with the UK Space Agency and Exotopic, we aim to cultivate a dynamic environment where businesses can raise capital and accelerate their innovations.”

Applications opened on 7th October 2024, inviting startups developing or utilising space technology and seeking to raise up to £2 million in investment. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to propel your space business forward.

For further details and to apply, visit www.fusionconnectcapital.co.uk. Early applications are encouraged for those looking to take part in this exceptional programme.

Investors with an interest in the space sector can visit Fusion’s website and sign up for updates on the Demo Day, where the future of the UK’s space industry will be showcased.