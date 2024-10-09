DBeaver and TD SYNNEX Form Partnership, Expanding DBeaver’s Availability on TD SYNNEX Vendor Marketplace

DBeaver, a leading provider of universal database management tools, has announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT industry. As a result of this collaboration, DBeaver’s products are now available on the TD SYNNEX Vendor Marketplace, making them more accessible to customers worldwide.

Through this partnership, TD SYNNEX will distribute DBeaver’s comprehensive database management solutions to its extensive network of resellers, partners, and IT professionals. This collaboration allows customers to access and deploy DBeaver’s suite of tools, which supports over 100 different data sources, catering to both on-premise and cloud-based environments.

The addition of DBeaver products to the TD SYNNEX Vendor Marketplace enhances availability for customers looking for tools to manage both SQL and NoSQL databases. DBeaver’s solutions offer advanced features such as SQL scripting, data visualisation, and seamless cloud integration. With the ability to manage hybrid environments, users can efficiently handle both cloud and on-premises databases. Moreover, the partnership benefits from TD SYNNEX’s established distribution infrastructure, ensuring efficient procurement and deployment of DBeaver’s tools.

“We are thrilled to partner with TD SYNNEX, a global leader in the IT distribution space,” said Tatiana Krupenya, CEO of DBeaver.

“This collaboration will empower more organisations to take full control of their data management needs by making our products available to a wider audience, supported by TD SYNNEX’s unmatched ecosystem and distribution capabilities.”

Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TD SYNNEX, added: “TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future. With DBeaver added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our data offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”