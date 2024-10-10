BlueTweak’s Customer Support Platform Helps Conectys Reduce Resolution Time by 25%

BlueTweak, a global provider of omnichannel helpdesk software solutions, has announced the successful outcome of a digital transformation initiative with Conectys, a leading multinational outsourcing company that offers multilingual customer experience and Trust & Safety services to global brands from 12 countries.

BlueTweak specialises in delivering cutting-edge customer service software, automation, and digital solutions, partnering with businesses worldwide to optimise both internal and external processes. To date, BlueTweak has facilitated over 15 million customer interactions.

Conectys, a company with over 4,000 employees providing customer experience and trust and safety services in more than 35 languages across nine operational hubs in the USA, Europe, South America, Asia, and North Africa, sought to enhance its customer support platform to keep pace with the increasing demands of its diverse client base, which spans over 35 companies.

With the challenge of consolidating data from multiple systems, improving reporting functionalities, and streamlining access for clients, Conectys recognised the need for a comprehensive solution to enhance efficiency, improve service quality, reduce costs, and elevate customer experience.

By implementing BlueTweak’s customised customer support platform, BlueHub, Conectys was able to achieve a 20% reduction in operational costs, along with a 35% improvement in customer satisfaction scores, and a 25% reduction in resolution time.

The BlueTweak platform allowed Conectys to provide seamless and consistent information access for all clients, alongside advanced reporting tools. This enabled Conectys to deliver actionable insights more quickly, resulting in a 30% reduction in data retrieval time and a 40% improvement in reporting efficiency. Additionally, enhanced agent capabilities and customisation features contributed to a significant drop in agent attrition rates, helping create a more stable and content workforce.

“As a large BPO, managing client interactions efficiently is crucial, and implementing BlueHub has transformed our customer support operations. The platform has exceeded our expectations, and its omnichannel capabilities, combined with its user-friendly interface, allowed us to streamline communication and to provide outstanding services to our clients and elevate their customer support. By integrating the Quality, Contact Center, and HR & Workforce Management modules, Conectys received a holistic and elevated solution,” said Alexios Grammatopoulos, Head of Global Operations Support Functions at Conectys.

“Our recent work with Conectys built on a long-term collaboration, which won the Best Use of Technology in CX Stevie® award in 2022. The past couple of years since then have brought an enormous leap forward in the capabilities we provide for our clients’ customer support operations, with the help of AI, RPA, Chatbots and ML models. The recent work with Conectys is an excellent example of how AI and automation enable companies to reinvent their services for the digital world,” added Iulian Paval, Chief Revenue Officer at BlueTweak.