Conflux Wins ‘Best Digital Transformation Consultancy’ at The Netty Awards

Conflux, a leader in organisational transformation, has won the “Best Digital Transformation Consultancy” award at the esteemed 2024 Netty Awards.

This award recognises Conflux’s pioneering Adapt Together™️ approach and innovative accelerators, emphasising their significant influence on the digital transformation landscape. Conflux has distinguished itself in this highly competitive category through its ability to generate measurable ROI within months, focusing on both short-term efficiency gains and long-term strategic objectives.

Matthew Skelton, CEO of Conflux and co-author of the influential book Team Topologies, commented: “We’re honoured to be recognised for our commitment to fostering thriving organisations, delivering at speed.”

The judging panel was particularly impressed by Conflux’s capability to unlock millions in value for clients each year, significantly improving time-to-value through their solutions in Strategic Roadmapping, IT/Engineering Optimisation, and Business-IT Alignment. The annual cost to businesses caused by overly coupled delivery processes is substantial. In a typical 400-person department or organisation, around $30 million is lost annually due to employees being stalled by dependencies—before factoring in delays, rework, staff turnover, and process overheads.

Matthew Skelton further noted: “There’s a huge amount of value to unlock here by switching to a fast flow way of working, and delivering a shorter time-to-value.”

With Gallup estimating that $8.9 trillion is lost annually in global GDP due to low employee engagement, boosting engagement is vital for driving practical, bottom-line results in any organisation. Conflux helps its clients increase staff engagement by fostering communities of advocates and champions across their organisations.

Conflux also assists leaders and managers in improving alignment, both within IT departments and between IT and the broader business. LSA Global’s recent study of 410 companies across various industries found that highly aligned companies are growing revenue 58% faster and are 72% more profitable than their less aligned peers. These organisations also see higher levels of customer satisfaction and employee engagement—16 times higher than those with poor alignment.

Conflux goes beyond simply consulting on digital transformation; it actively catalyses it. By empowering teams to be engaged and aligned for innovation, Conflux accelerates progress, trust, and engagement across all departments.

The Netty Award coincides with the launch of Conflux’s new Organisational Effectiveness and Alignment benchmarking tool at confluxhq.com/benchmark. This tool helps businesses assess their alignment with fast flow in IT/digital delivery, innovation, and knowledge work, offering a quick way for CIOs and CTOs to address the recurring question from CEOs and CFOs of how to speed up processes and reduce costs.

Thomas Gibbs, Director of Operations at Publish Interactive, remarked: “The input we’ve had from Conflux has been great. It’s really helped us to develop a clearer picture of where we’re heading with both technology and teams. I think we’ve managed to jump over some of the potential pitfalls in moving to cloud thanks to the sessions from Matthew and the team at Conflux.”

This award underscores Conflux’s vital role in driving digital transformation by championing flow-centric, team-first, digitally-enabled work practices. The company is set to continue building highly effective, efficient, and humane work environments, helping organisations thrive while delivering at pace.