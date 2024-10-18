Former NHS Doctors Raise £1.2M to Tackle Educational Inequality with Medly AI

Two ex-NHS doctors who left their medical careers to address the issue of unequal access to personalised education have successfully raised £1.2 million in funding.

Medly AI, an EdTech company founded in 2023 by doctors Paul Jung and Kavi Samra, aims to create equal opportunities in education for students from all backgrounds. Both founders, coming from low-income families, have personal experiences of the inequalities within the educational system.

The platform uses advanced AI, neuroscience, and well-established educational theories to deliver personalised, curriculum-aligned learning experiences, marking the arrival of a new generation of AI-based tutoring.

The app’s standout features include AI-predicted exam papers customised for different exam boards, as well as a tool that allows users to snap a photo of an exam question for instant help and detailed answers.

Since its launch last year, Medly AI has already made a notable impact, supporting over 10,000 students in improving their GCSE performance. The adaptive nature of the platform ensures that each student receives customised learning support, addressing their individual strengths and weaknesses.

Co-founder Kavi Samra explained: “At the heart of Medly AI is a mission to democratise education by making high-quality, personalised learning accessible to all students, regardless of their socioeconomic background.”

Kavi also highlighted the institutional backing they’ve received: “Our institutional partners include UCL, Innovate UK, Microsoft, and Google, who have collectively provided £400,000 in funding for our operational costs. Additionally, we’ve secured £1.2 million, led by Eka Ventures, a venture capital firm that shares our vision of making a meaningful change to personalised learning.”

Both Kavi and Paul grew up in lower-income families, and despite attending University College London for medicine, Kavi often faced reminders of the disparities in the education system, particularly how his peers benefited from private tuition or schooling—resources his family could not afford.

Reflecting on his own experience, Kavi added: “Throughout my education, I was always aware of the advantages that were out of reach for my family, and I had to rely on determination and hard work to succeed.”

“Our vision at Medly AI is to create a world where educational achievement is driven by passion and potential, not by socio-economic status.”

For further details about Medly AI, visit www.medlyai.com or visit its app store page.