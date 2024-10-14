ShuttleID Launches Brick Phone-Compatible Bus Tickets, Pioneering Smartphone-Free Travel for Students

ShuttleID, a leading platform for school bus ticketing, has unveiled a new digital bus ticket designed to work with most “brick” phones, in response to the increasing number of parents opting for basic mobile devices for their children. This innovation reflects a growing societal trend to reduce smartphone usage, especially among younger students.

Amid rising concerns about the effects of smartphones on children’s education and behaviour, calls for restrictions on smartphone use are gaining traction. Earlier this year, the UK Commons Education Committee recommended the government consider banning smartphones for children under the age of 16. Similar bans have already been introduced in schools across various countries.

In the UK, both schools and parents are increasingly supporting such alternatives. A parent-led initiative, endorsed by families from more than 8,000 schools, advocates delaying smartphone use until Year 9. Schools have also started recommending “brick” phones—simple mobile devices without internet or apps—for younger students as part of this initiative.

To address this shift, ShuttleID has developed a digital bus ticket compatible with nearly all “brick” phones, offering transport operators a solution for students who do not use smartphones. This technology uses QR codes displayed on the brick phone’s screen, which are scanned by the bus driver’s device. ShuttleID’s team has devised several methods to transfer these tickets onto brick phones, despite the hardware limitations. This breakthrough allows students to use bus tickets in printed form, on smartphones, or on brick phones.

Chris Bell, Director at ShuttleID, commented: “As the conversation around smartphone use and its effects on children continues, we recognise the growing importance of offering alternatives. The school commute is one area where smartphones may have previously been viewed as essential. Our ‘Brickets’ solution enables transport operators, schools, and local authorities to support the adoption of brick phones among school children. This innovation ensures that operators can accommodate all types of bus tickets, offering greater inclusivity and flexibility in school transport systems.”

ShuttleID will be presenting its new “Brickets” solution alongside its other ticketing services at the Euro Bus Expo from 12-14 November. For further information, visit shuttleid.uk.