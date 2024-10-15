OTTO and Freedom Atlantic Introduce WedgeX™ to Deliver Communication Superiority for the Dismounted Soldier

New Tactical Power and Data Communication Solution Designed to Prolong Equipment Runtime, Reduce Load, and Simplify Communications Kits Reconfiguration.

OTTO and Freedom Atlantic are excited to announce the commercial release of WedgeX™, a groundbreaking innovation in tactical communication technology. WedgeX is set to revolutionise how soldiers handle their communication systems, offering a new level of adaptability, ease of use, and longer operational time for frontline personnel.

As modern warfare evolves and battlefields become more decentralised and unpredictable, soldiers face the difficult challenge of manually optimising their communication kits to suit rapidly shifting conditions. Traditional systems require considerable time and effort for equipment management, diverting focus from mission-critical tasks and survival.

WedgeX tackles these issues by automating and simplifying communication equipment management. With its advanced modular structure, WedgeX allows soldiers to quickly adjust their gear based on the mission’s demands, greatly reducing both the physical and mental burden of handling multiple devices and connectors.

“WedgeX is a transformative solution for today’s soldier,” said Ken Jillson, Chief Technology Officer at Freedom Atlantic. “From the outset, our objective was to develop a communication system that adjusts to the soldier’s needs—not the other way around. The WedgeX system continuously monitors how soldiers use their gear and intelligently regulates power distribution to ensure their most essential devices are functioning when they’re needed the most. Our aim is to keep soldiers focused on their missions by removing the distraction of managing their equipment.”

The WedgeX system incorporates several ground-breaking features:

Automatic Device Runtime Management: Utilises sophisticated algorithms to monitor and manage equipment runtime, prioritising essential devices and conserving battery life through methods like power scavenging and temperature-aware charging.

Utilises sophisticated algorithms to monitor and manage equipment runtime, prioritising essential devices and conserving battery life through methods like power scavenging and temperature-aware charging. Multi-Mission Modularity: A flexible design capable of supporting different mission profiles and power requirements, whether for short or extended operations.

A flexible design capable of supporting different mission profiles and power requirements, whether for short or extended operations. Simplicity: Easily integrates data from tactical devices into one unified, configurable data hub and power controller, removing the need for additional cables and connectors.

“WedgeX is a significant advancement in tactical communication systems,” stated Dan Stanek, President of OTTO. “By delivering automatic runtime management and a streamlined configuration process, WedgeX boosts operational efficiency and enhances soldier survivability. It’s built to keep pace with the changing demands of modern warfare.”

The WedgeX system consists of two core components: the WedgeX Radio Power Adapter and the SideLink Modular Radio Hub Adapter. The Radio Power Adapter fits between the radio and battery, supporting existing tactical radios with a MIL-STD twist-lock bayonet battery interface. The SideLink connects WedgeX, radio data interfaces, ATAK EUD, and other external data devices, ensuring seamless integration without requiring additional external devices.

Co-developed by OTTO and Freedom Atlantic, WedgeX delivers communication superiority to soldiers by rethinking tactical radio power and data distribution. This cutting-edge solution offers fast adaptability, extended run-time, and lighter loadouts.

