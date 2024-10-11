ScoreApp Acquires Bucket.io to Boost Interactive Marketing Features

ScoreApp®, a leading platform for interactive quizzes and surveys, is excited to announce its acquisition of Bucket.io®, a well-known US-based software company that specialises in marketing funnels and innovative lead generation tools. This acquisition represents a major step in ScoreApp’s strategy to expand its offerings and provide a more comprehensive suite of tools for businesses looking to enhance their marketing efforts.

By integrating Bucket.io’s advanced funnel technology with ScoreApp’s interactive quiz and survey platform, businesses will be able to create more personalised and engaging customer experiences. ScoreApp aims to deliver an all-in-one solution for lead capture, prospect nurturing, and customer conversion, enhancing marketing effectiveness.

Daniel Priestley and Steven Oddy, Co-Founders of ScoreApp, expressed their enthusiasm about the acquisition: “We are thrilled to welcome Bucket.io into the ScoreApp family. Their expertise in building high-converting marketing funnels perfectly complements our mission to help businesses connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. Together, we will set new standards for customer engagement and lead generation,” they stated in a joint message.

As part of this acquisition, Ryan Levesque, co-founder of Bucket.io, will join ScoreApp’s board as Strategic Advisor, Brand Ambassador, and shareholder. His wealth of experience will contribute to ScoreApp’s ongoing growth and innovation. The integration of Bucket.io’s features into ScoreApp will enable users to design and implement sophisticated marketing funnels in conjunction with their existing quizzes and surveys. This unified platform will help businesses streamline marketing operations, increase conversion rates, and gain deeper insights into customer behaviour.

Bucket.io, co-founded by Ryan Levesque and Richard Cussons, is a recognised leader in the marketing technology industry, serving thousands of businesses globally. It has received accolades for its innovative lead generation approach, including three appearances on the Inc. 5000 list.

Ryan Levesque shared his excitement for the future: “Joining forces with ScoreApp is a fantastic opportunity to bring even more value to our customers. Our shared vision of helping businesses thrive through interactive marketing will drive innovation and deliver unparalleled results for our users.”

Both ScoreApp and Bucket.io are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for existing customers. They will continue to provide support and updates throughout the integration process, ensuring users can fully capitalise on the enhanced features of the combined platform.