KYND Recognised as Top 100 Global InsurTech for Fourth Consecutive Year

KYND Limited, a leading company in cyber risk management, has proudly announced its inclusion in Fintech Global’s prestigious Top 100 InsurTech list for 2024. This annual list highlights the world’s most innovative InsurTech companies, and KYND’s inclusion for the fourth consecutive year cements its role as a key provider of cyber risk intelligence. KYND continues to support insurers in confidently underwriting and managing cyber risks in an evolving threat environment.

Founded in 2018, KYND’s mission has been to help organisations identify and manage the cyber risks that matter most to them. Through its industry-leading portfolio risk intelligence, KYND equips insurers with precise, actionable insights that allow them to assess cyber risks across their portfolios. This approach enables insurers to make more informed and profitable underwriting decisions. By focusing on critical vulnerabilities actively targeted by cybercriminals, KYND also provides timely notifications to insureds about potential exposures, along with advice on how to address these risks effectively.

This year, KYND introduced its new Exposure Management solution. Powered by KYND’s market-leading risk intelligence, the tool combines advanced aggregation risk insights with tailored, detailed cyber disaster scenarios. This allows insurers to better assess and manage catastrophe and accumulation exposures across their portfolios. A recent large-scale IT disruption demonstrated the economic impact of a Single-Point-of-Failure (SPoF) technology outage, highlighting the importance of KYND’s insights into risk concentrations and loss potential. The incident underscored the need for multi-dimensional, data-driven exposure visibility to ensure a sustainable cyber insurance market.

Andy Thomas, CEO and Founder of KYND, remarked: “Being recognised for the fourth consecutive year is a reflection of KYND’s pursuit of innovation aided by its ability to evolve alongside the shifting needs of our partners. As cybercrime grows more sophisticated, the pressure on the insurance sector to adapt and evolve is immense.

“At KYND, we are committed to providing our partners with the best end-to-end cyber suite to confidently navigate this complex landscape and unlock new growth opportunities. This not only drives success for our partners, but also ensures the corporate world remains resilient in an ever-changing risk environment.”

Richard Sachar, CEO of Fintech Global, said: “The InsurTech100 is a vital resource for industry leaders looking to stay ahead of the curve. The companies that have worked their way onto the list are driving real innovation and providing the tools insurers need to navigate the complexities of digital transformation in this dynamic marketplace.”

Since last year’s InsurTech100, KYND has continued to develop forward-thinking solutions to reimagine cyber risk management for the insurance sector, including its official expansion into the US market. For more information about KYND’s cyber risk solutions, visit here.