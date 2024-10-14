Leading HR Consultancy Transforms into KAYA Wellbeing Index Tech Platform

Formerly known as Riddle Box, the prominent HR consultancy has successfully transitioned into a cutting-edge tech platform named KAYA Wellbeing Index, set to revolutionise how companies manage employee wellbeing.

Founded by Ram Raghavan as a consultancy service, KAYA Wellbeing Index now aims to empower one million people over the next two years. The platform offers businesses the tools they need to boost employee engagement, improve retention rates, and enhance productivity by merging emotional wellbeing metrics with performance data.

KAYA Wellbeing Index distinguishes itself in the HR sector with its unique three-pronged strategy: measuring both employee and customer experiences, correlating the data with performance outcomes, and delivering workshops to address gaps in organisational culture and connectivity. This hands-on approach has already benefited a number of companies, such as Hilton and Volvo, by providing actionable, data-driven insights that have significantly improved employee engagement and retention.

The transformation of Riddle Box into the KAYA Wellbeing Index came about after Ram Raghavan lost his consultancy clients while being hospitalised with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“I lost all my consultancy clients and had no revenue or team,” said Raghavan.

Determined to recover from this setback, Raghavan retrained in coding and developed the tech platform that has become KAYA Wellbeing Index. His personal journey of rebuilding his business while recovering from a severe illness has inspired his mission to help others take control of their wellbeing and unlock their full potential.

In addition to his passion for technology, Raghavan is an accomplished author and thought leader. He has published three books on human capital management, contributed policy papers to the King’s Fund, and worked with more than 100 senior leaders of multinational companies. His contributions, along with his role as joint chair of the Institute of Sales Professionals, highlight his expertise and lifelong dedication to advancing leadership and workplace culture.

With KAYA Wellbeing Index, Raghavan has channelled his vast knowledge and experience into a sophisticated platform that gives SMEs the resources to address employee challenges as effectively as large corporations.