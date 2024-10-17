WG Willow: Handcrafting Top-Tier Cricket Bats in Cambridgeshire

Cricket lovers in Cambridgeshire have long turned to WG Willow, a local cricket bat manufacturer, for premium, handcrafted cricket bats and equipment. With over 35 years of experience, WG Willow is led by Gary Sandford, a former minor county cricketer and one of the finest wicketkeepers at that level.

Gary’s deep love for cricket, coupled with his extensive knowledge of bat-making, is evident in every bat he creates. Each one is carefully crafted to ensure the highest levels of quality and performance. As a former player himself, Gary understands the needs of cricketers, allowing him to tailor each bat to suit players of all abilities. WG Willow offers custom-made bats in various grades, including Grade 1, Grade 2, and Grade 3, catering to both professional and amateur cricketers.

For those seeking a personalised experience, WG Willow provides bespoke bat-making services, allowing players to choose from a variety of shapes and sizes. Whether you need a lighter bat for speed or a heavier bat for power, WG Willow ensures each bat is perfectly suited to individual playing styles.

In addition to their famous bats, WG Willow supplies a wide range of cricket gear, including top-quality pads and gloves for both adults and juniors. The company also specialises in cricket bat repairs, helping players maintain their trusted equipment in peak condition throughout the seasons.

Gary Sandford’s legacy, both on the field and in the workshop, continues to drive WG Willow’s success. His dedication to crafting the perfect bat and his insight into what cricketers truly require have set WG Willow apart as a leader in cricket gear.