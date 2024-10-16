UK Spin-Out Centralise Achieves HubSpot Platinum Status in Record Time, Under Three Months

Centralise, a HubSpot Partner Agency based in the UK and founded by former HubSpot employees Daniel O’Reilly and Calvin O’Callaghan, has reached HubSpot Platinum Partner status in under three months. The company, which began onboarding clients in August 2024, rapidly grew its operations, achieving this prestigious milestone by October 2024.

Reaching Platinum status within HubSpot’s Partner Program requires a blend of revenue generation, expertise, and consistently delivering outstanding results for clients. Certifications in CRM, Marketing, Sales, Support, Operations, as well as handling complex migrations and integrations, are key components of the qualification process.

“We are incredibly proud to have reached Platinum so quickly – representing the top 3.5% of all HubSpot partners globally,” said Calvin O’Callaghan, Co-Founder of Centralise. “Our focus on delivering value to customers within just two weeks has been a huge differentiator.”

In the last three months, the team has worked on several significant projects with clients including Qogita, SecondHome, Saltus, and Propell.

HubSpot Partner Development Manager Niamh Gallen praised the team, describing them as “ambitious, innovative, and places client excellence at the epicentre of every one of their decisions. Centralise has demonstrated all the behaviours we seek in a top-performing partner.”

With these recent successes this means the team are expanding significantly: