UK Spin-Out Centralise Achieves HubSpot Platinum Status in Record Time, Under Three Months

Centralise, a HubSpot Partner Agency based in the UK and founded by former HubSpot employees Daniel O’Reilly and Calvin O’Callaghan, has reached HubSpot Platinum Partner status in under three months. The company, which began onboarding clients in August 2024, rapidly grew its operations, achieving this prestigious milestone by October 2024.
Reaching Platinum status within HubSpot’s Partner Program requires a blend of revenue generation, expertise, and consistently delivering outstanding results for clients. Certifications in CRM, Marketing, Sales, Support, Operations, as well as handling complex migrations and integrations, are key components of the qualification process.
“We are incredibly proud to have reached Platinum so quickly – representing the top 3.5% of all HubSpot partners globally,” said Calvin O’Callaghan, Co-Founder of Centralise. “Our focus on delivering value to customers within just two weeks has been a huge differentiator.”
In the last three months, the team has worked on several significant projects with clients including Qogita, SecondHome, Saltus, and Propell.
HubSpot Partner Development Manager Niamh Gallen praised the team, describing them as “ambitious, innovative, and places client excellence at the epicentre of every one of their decisions. Centralise has demonstrated all the behaviours we seek in a top-performing partner.”
- Due to increased demand from existing customers for CRM management, Centralise is expanding the team further. By 2025, the team are hiring ten HubSpot Specialists and five Sales Specialists in Dublin to handle the growing workload.
- Centralise is broadening its services to support HubSpot implementations and provide outsourced CRM administration for existing customers.
- Recently, the agency launched its new website, Centralise.co, signalling a significant investment in growth and laying the foundation for its planned expansion into the Spanish market in Q1 2025.