The Fabled Thread Joins Forces with novi.digital to Boost Online Reach

The Fabled Thread, a luxury embroidery brand renowned for its intricate craftsmanship and top-tier materials, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with novi.digital, a prominent data-driven SEO consultancy. This collaboration is intended to bolster The Fabled Thread’s online presence, allowing embroidery enthusiasts, artisans, and craft aficionados across the globe to more easily discover and engage with its meticulously crafted products. By capitalising on novi.digital’s proficiency in search engine optimisation and digital marketing, The Fabled Thread aims to connect with a broader and more diverse global audience of passionate hobbyists.

The Fabled Thread has always prioritised inspiring creativity and confidence in its customers through its selection of high-quality products. From meticulously curated embroidery kits to virtual classes and other educational tools, the company is committed to making the art of embroidery enjoyable and accessible to individuals of all skill levels. Each product is crafted with the intention of nurturing creativity and craftsmanship, encouraging customers to improve their techniques and take pleasure in needlework.

Eppie Thompson, Founder of The Fabled Thread, shared her excitement about the new partnership: “We are excited to start working with Novi to support our growing business as we reach out to new audiences, new markets and get more people interested in the power of sewing. Novi’s approach to working collaboratively with the team, to ensure we maintain our own brand integrity, is what drew us to them. We are excited for the journey ahead!”

Clare Anscombe Bennett, Director of Client Services at novi.digital, added: “I am delighted to announce that we are expanding our digital marketing agency with the addition of The Fabled Thread. This is a testament to our agency’s growth and our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service. We are eager to apply our innovative digital marketing strategies to help The Fabled Thread achieve their goals. Here’s to a prosperous and collaborative journey ahead!”

The Fabled Thread’s dedication to quality and innovation has cultivated a loyal following, and this partnership is poised to further elevate customer satisfaction. By leveraging novi.digital’s advanced analytics and precision marketing strategies, The Fabled Thread intends to offer a more personalised shopping experience to every visitor. Additionally, the collaboration will help the brand stay ahead of market trends and continuously refine its product offerings.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for The Fabled Thread as it seeks to expand its digital footprint and cultivate a vibrant online community of crafters. With the help of novi.digital’s SEO consultancy services, the company aims to enhance its visibility on search engines, making it simpler for embroidery lovers to find tutorials, kits, and other resources that inspire them to engage with the craft. The goal is not only to sell products but also to foster a community united by a shared passion for embroidery.