Biddable Launches to Revolutionise Public Sector Tendering

Biddable is thrilled to announce its launch, offering businesses an innovative platform to simplify the public sector tendering process. Providing lifetime access to an extensive database of over 1,000 public sector tender frameworks, Biddable helps companies discover new business opportunities they may not have been aware of.

Navigating the competitive world of public sector contracts can be a daunting task for businesses, with complex and time-consuming tendering processes often creating significant challenges. Finding relevant opportunities, keeping up with deadlines, and ensuring timely submissions can be both difficult and resource-intensive. Biddable addresses these issues by offering a simple solution, tailored to the needs of businesses looking to access public sector contracts without unnecessary hurdles.

A Fresh Approach to Public Sector Tendering:

With an introductory price of £149, Biddable goes beyond traditional tender discovery services. Its innovative platform combines personalised support with a comprehensive database, ensuring subscribers have access to the most relevant and up-to-date information, such as:

DPS Identification: Biddable provides weekly updates on Dynamic Purchasing Systems (DPS), ensuring businesses stay competitive and capitalise on new opportunities as they arise.

Framework Owners & End Dates: Detailed insights into framework owners and contract end dates allow businesses to strategically plan their tendering activities, optimising their chances of success.

Registration Links: Biddable simplifies the process by offering direct access to registration links, enabling users to quickly engage with tenders of interest.

Unlimited Access: Subscribers benefit from unrestricted access to Biddable's extensive database of frameworks, allowing them to explore a wide array of public sector opportunities to fuel growth.

“At Biddable, we’re committed to making public sector tendering more accessible for businesses of all sizes,” said Lloyd Stafford, CEO of Biddable. “We understand the frustration many businesses feel with tendering platforms that bombard users with opportunities that aren’t relevant, forcing them to sift through countless unsuitable results. Biddable is designed to alleviate this problem, offering a curated, focused approach so our clients can concentrate on winning the right business opportunities. Biddable does more than just deliver data – it empowers businesses to make informed, strategic decisions with targeted insights.”

Subscribers also benefit from personalised weekly email updates, highlighting newly released frameworks specific to their industry. Biddable’s team provides active support by identifying emerging opportunities that align with clients’ business goals, creating a truly customised approach to public sector tendering.

For more information about Biddable, please visit www.bid-able.com